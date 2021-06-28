27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 10

Now winless in four and the last win was over a month ago. For a new coach, the last part to come together is usually in the goal-scoring department and that is proving to be the case here. Atlanta need more from Marcelino Moreno — he hasn’t been awful, not at all, but he hasn’t set the league alight either — he was signed to bring the fans to their feet and to help deliver results, and that is not happening right now.