League News

2024 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

25-End-Of-Year-Wavers

MLSsoccer staff

The End-of-Year Waivers process is now open, giving clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2024 standings the first opportunities to select players who do not meet the minimum requirements for the Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.

Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, the San Jose Earthquakes will select first. Expansion club San Diego FC get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round.

Clubs have until Thursday, December 11 at 5 pm ET to submit a waiver claim for a player.

End-of-Year Waivers Process Rules & Procedure

Goalkeepers

  • Valdez, Xavier – Houston Dynamo FC

Defenders

  • Craig, Brandan – Philadelphia Union
  • Orozco, Jaziel – Real Salt Lake
  • Skinner, Joey – Nashville SC
  • Rosales, Diego – LAFC
  • Walls, Casey – San Jose Earthquakes

Midfielders

  • Casas, Javier – Chicago Fire FC
  • Cisneros, Ozzie – Sporting Kansas City
  • Dueñas, Erik – LAFC
  • Garay, Jeremy – D.C. United
  • Kitahara, Sota – Seattle Sounders FC
  • Musto, Tommy – LAFC
  • Nyeman, Moses – Minnesota United FC
  • Schiavoni, Matteo – CF Montréal
  • Zouhir, Rida – CF Montréal

Forwards

  • Ikoba, Tega – Portland Timbers
  • Rodríguez, Missael – Chicago Fire FC
  • Sealy, Dante – FC Dallas
  • Valencia, Felipe – Inter Miami CF
  • Weah, Patrick – Minnesota United FC
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
League News Matchday

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video