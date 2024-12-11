2024 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

The End-of-Year Waivers process is now open, giving clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2024 standings the first opportunities to select players who do not meet the minimum requirements for the Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.
Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, the San Jose Earthquakes will select first. Expansion club San Diego FC get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round.
Clubs have until Thursday, December 11 at 5 pm ET to submit a waiver claim for a player.
Goalkeepers
- Valdez, Xavier – Houston Dynamo FC
Defenders
- Craig, Brandan – Philadelphia Union
- Orozco, Jaziel – Real Salt Lake
- Skinner, Joey – Nashville SC
- Rosales, Diego – LAFC
- Walls, Casey – San Jose Earthquakes
Midfielders
- Casas, Javier – Chicago Fire FC
- Cisneros, Ozzie – Sporting Kansas City
- Dueñas, Erik – LAFC
- Garay, Jeremy – D.C. United
- Kitahara, Sota – Seattle Sounders FC
- Musto, Tommy – LAFC
- Nyeman, Moses – Minnesota United FC
- Schiavoni, Matteo – CF Montréal
- Zouhir, Rida – CF Montréal
Forwards
- Ikoba, Tega – Portland Timbers
- Rodríguez, Missael – Chicago Fire FC
- Sealy, Dante – FC Dallas
- Valencia, Felipe – Inter Miami CF
- Weah, Patrick – Minnesota United FC