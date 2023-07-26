2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Wednesday, July 26

No Leo Messi tonight, but Wednesday Leagues Cup action still sees seven matches on the slate for sports bettors to sink their teeth into. Having witnessed a stunning double from Messi in Miami's win over Atlanta last night, interest in the tournament has never been higher, so get tonight's best bets, below.

Can't start any better than this. 🔥 Leo Messi's 22-minute brace sent @InterMiamiCF on their way to a rout of Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/AghMaIV2ax

Salt Lake vs. Monterrey

Get ready for another exciting 2023 Leagues Cup match at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, for a showdown between Real Salt Lake and Monterrey.

According to gaming content provider Dimers.com, Monterrey holds a slight advantage with a 41.8% chance of claiming victory, while Salt Lake is given a 31.8% probability of coming out on top. A draw is also on the cards - given a 26.4% chance.

After 10,000 simulations of this matchup, Dimers.com predicts a potentially low-scoring affair, with a 53% likelihood of the game seeing under 2.5 goals.

When it comes to the most likely correct score, a 1-1 draw leads the pack at 13%, closely followed by a 1-0 victory for Monterrey at 11%.

For bettors, Dimers.com recommends considering a bet on Monterrey to win. They've identified a 6.0% edge against DraftKings' odds of +180, which is significant when you consider the Mexican club is also favorite in this contest. Value on favorites is hard to come by, so this is one we should snap up.

LA Galaxy vs. Club León

The clash between MLS powerhouse LA Galaxy and Liga MX titans Club León promises to be a thrilling encounter at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. As fans eagerly await this matchup between two top-tier teams, Dimers.com has provided insightful predictions based on over 10,000 simulated matchups to help bettors make informed decisions.

Dimers.com's analysis indicates that LA Galaxy enter the match with a 41.0% chance of securing victory. Led by their star-studded lineup and bolstered by the home advantage, the Galaxy will aim to assert their dominance on the field and secure a crucial win.

On the other side, Club León holds a solid 34.3% probability of coming out triumphant. As a well-established force in the Liga MX, Club León will bring their technical prowess and tactical acumen to challenge the MLS opposition.

The chances of a draw stand at 24.7%, suggesting that both teams are evenly matched, making for a potentially tense and closely fought encounter.

In terms of total goals, the simulations reveal a 55% likelihood of the match seeing over 2.5, hinting at an exciting and attacking spectacle.

When it comes to the most probable correct scorelines, a 1-1 draw stands out as the top choice, with a 12% likelihood. Additionally, a 2-1 victory for LA Galaxy follows closely behind at 9%, underlining the competitiveness of the matchup.

For bettors seeking the best value, Dimers.com recommends considering Club León to win, as they have a 2.0% edge against the DraftKings odds of +210. This would yield a favorable return for those willing to back the Liga MX side.