2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Tuesday, July 25

While Messi doesn't feature in today's best bets, we've still found two great options for soccer bettors to make some bank.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to play his second game of the Leagues Cup 2023 tonight, as Inter Miami CF aims to capitalize on the momentum from their exhilarating victory last Friday. Miami face off against Atlanta United FC in a crucial match, with the winner earning a coveted spot in the knockout phase.

Houston vs. Santos Laguna

The highly anticipated Leagues Cup match between MLS team Houston and Liga MX club Santos Laguna is set to take place at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Tuesday night. The stage is set for an exciting clash between two top-tier teams from North America, promising a thrilling encounter for soccer fans and betting enthusiasts alike.

According to gaming content provider Dimers.com, the probabilities for the match outcome are as follows: Houston holds a 41% chance of securing victory, Santos Laguna has h a 34.4% chance, while the draw is at 24.7%.

In terms of total goals, Dimers.com suggests that there's a 55% likelihood of the match seeing over 2.5 goals at -118 odds. This indicates that the game could be high-scoring, adding a nice betting opportunity for the over/under markets.

Regarding the most likely correct score following over 10,000 simulations of this matchup, the statistics actually point to a 1-1 draw at 12%, followed by 2-1 in favor of Houston at 9%. These predictions indicate both teams capable of finding the back of the net tonight.

For bettors seeking an edge, Dimers.com recommends a wager on Santos Laguna to win. They have calculated a significant 5.4% edge against the DraftKings odds of +245. This suggests that Santos Laguna's chances of winning might be underestimated, making it an enticing prospect for bettors looking for value in their bets.

Juarez vs. Mazatlan FC

In the battle between two Liga MX teams, Juarez and Mazatlan FC, this 2023 Leagues Cup match at Austin’s Q2 Stadium promises to be a closely contested encounter. The clash is set to take place amidst a charged atmosphere, as both teams aim to prove their worth and progress further into the tournament.

According to the probabilities provided by Dimers.com, Juarez enters the match as slight favorites with a 40.9% chance of securing a victory. However, Mazatlan FC is not far behind, boasting a respectable 32.5% chance of clinching the win. The possibility of a draw after 90 minutes stands at 26.6%, suggesting that a tight contest may be on the cards.

One key factor that might influence the outcome is the Total Goals market, where the probabilities indicate a 53% likelihood of the match ending with under 2.5 goals. This could mean both teams adopt a cautious approach, with an emphasis on defensive.

The most probable correct score, according to Dimers.com, is a 1-1 draw at 13%, closely followed by a 1-0 victory in favor of Juarez at 11%.

Dimers.com's Best Bet recommends considering Mazatlan FC's victory, as they present an intriguing 2.2% edge against the DraftKings odds of +230. This indicates that Mazatlan FC might be slightly undervalued, making them an attractive bet for those looking for potential upsets in this intriguing all Liga MX showdown.