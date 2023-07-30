2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Sunday, July 30

With six Leagues Cup matches on the slate, Sunday night action promises to be intriguing. Which teams will move a step closer to the Round of 32? Gaming content provider, Dimers.com, has run the numbers and found the two best bets to place.

NY Red Bulls vs. San Luis

In what promises to be an interesting clash between MLS powerhouse NY Red Bulls and Liga MX club San Luis, all eyes will be on Red Bull Arena this Sunday night. Thanks to the cutting-edge predictive analytics of Dimers.com, we have an inside look at the probabilities for tonight's match, giving fans and bettors alike a glimpse into the possible outcomes.

Dimers.com is giving NY Red Bulls a significant advantage with a 49.3% probability of clinching the victory. San Luis should not be underestimated, though, despite suffering a 5-1 defeat to New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

For those seeking an edge, Dimers.com recommends focusing on the Total Goals market. With a 54% likelihood of the game featuring Under 2.5 goals, the odds of +110 offer a tempting prospect for bettors seeking a favorable return. This statistic aligns with the prediction that the most likely correct score will be either a 1-1 draw, or a 1-0 victory for the Red Bulls, both at 12%.

While the percentages point towards a tight and potentially low-scoring affair, fans can expect an intense battle on the pitch. Both teams have proven their abilities in their respective leagues, and this Leagues Cup showdown will provide an exciting test of skill and strategy.

Dimers.com's model suggest that the most prudent bet tonight is to back the Under 2.5 goals market, with the odds in your favor and the probability of 54% significantly outweighing DraftKings' odds of +110.

Seattle vs. Monterrey

Monterrey enters the game with momentum, having secured an impressive 3-0 victory over fellow Group B rival Real Salt Lake in their most recent Leagues Cup outing. In contrast, the Seattle Sounders faced a tough defeat, losing 3-0 to the same team, leaving them languishing at the bottom of Group B.

Dimers.com's simulations indicate that Monterrey has a 42.1% chance of clinching the victory, while the Seattle Sounders hold a 31.3% probability of winning. The possibility of a draw stands at 26.6%.

Regarding the total number of goals, Dimers.com forecasts a higher likelihood of the match ending with under 2.5 goals, with a probability of 53% at odds of -110.

For those interested in correct score predictions, the simulations suggest a 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome, with a probability of 13%. Following closely behind is a 1-0 victory for Monterrey, at an 11% chance.

Based on these probabilities, Dimers.com's best bet recommendation is to back Monterrey for the win. With a 42.1% probability of success, Monterrey holds a significant 3.6% edge against the DraftKings odds of +160.

With Monterrey sitting atop Group B and the Seattle Sounders needing points, this clash promises to be an exciting contest. By leveraging AI-powered predictive analytics from Dimers.com, bettors can make informed decisions and increase their chances of a successful wager.