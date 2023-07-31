2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Monday, July 31

With four great matchups on the Monday night Leagues Cup slate, there's some great betting value to be found and gaming content provider Dimers.com has done the hard work for you, listing its two best bets below.

Last chance to punch their ticket to the Round of 32. 🎟️ Watch #LeaguesCup2023 tonight with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV : https://t.co/Pau6rQAX5s pic.twitter.com/21aIAj67lP

Colorado vs. Toluca

Tonight's 2023 Leagues Cup clash between MLS team Colorado and Liga MX side Toluca at Dick's Sporting Goods Park promises an intriguing battle between two teams vying for a place in the Round of 32. Based on predictive analytics by Dimers.com, who have meticulously simulated this matchup over 10,000 times, below is a betting preview for those looking for some action.

In their most recent Leagues Cup encounters, Toluca displayed their offensive prowess by defeating fellow Group G rival Nashville 4-3, while Colorado faced a setback with a 2-1 loss to the same opponent. Currently, Toluca holds the top spot in Group G, while Colorado trails at the bottom, with no points and a goal difference of -1.

According to the Dimers AI model, Toluca emerges as the favorite to clinch victory with a probability of 45.8%, while Colorado holds a much lower chance at 29.2%. However, there is a reasonable chance of a draw, with a 25.0% likelihood.

Regarding the total goals, the model suggests betting the over 2.5 goals with a probability of 52%, and at odds of -130. This indicates an expectation of an entertaining and high-scoring encounter.

When it comes to the most probable correct scores, a 1-1 draw stands at 12%, while a narrow 1-0 victory in favor of Toluca is at 10%. Interestingly, 3-1 to Toluca is currently rated as a 5% chance.

Dimers.com's "Best Bet" recommendation is backing Toluca to win, with a significant 5.8% edge against the DraftKings odds of +150.

Columbus vs. Club América

The clash between Columbus and Club América promises to be an exciting encounter at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. Based on extensive simulations conducted by predictive analytics expert Dimers.com, the data confidently suggests that Club América is the team to back in this matchup.

Club América enters the game in high spirits after their dominant 4-0 victory over St. Louis in their most recent Leagues Cup outing. This result showcased their attacking prowess and demonstrated their capability to dismantle opponents. On the other hand, Columbus secured a solid 2-1 win against the same rival, which indicates their competitiveness but also hints at potential defensive vulnerabilities.

Currently sitting atop Group D, Club América has been in fine form and possesses a 43.1% probability of clinching victory tonight. Their attacking flair and tactical prowess give them a clear edge over Columbus, who have a 32.9% chance of securing a win. With a 24% probability of a draw, the odds are heavily stacked in favor of Club América coming out on top.

Dimers.com predicts a 52% chance of over 2.5 goals, offering potential high-scoring drama throughout the match. However, the most likely correct scores include a 1-1 draw at 11% and a 2-1 victory for Club América at 9%, indicating that Club América is likely to clinch a narrow win.

Considering all the data and probabilities, Dimers.com's best bet for the night is undoubtedly a Club América victory, offering a significant 3.1% edge against the DraftKings odds of +150. So, if you're looking to place your bets, placing your confidence in Club América might just be the winning ticket for tonight's Leagues Cup clash.