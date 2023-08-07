2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Monday, August 7

Monday night Leagues Cup action presents yet another opportunity for bettors to capitalize on what has been an intriguing tournament so far. Gaming content provider, Dimers.com , has analyzed each of tonight's matchups to find two bets worth considering.

Houston vs. Charlotte

In tonight's highly anticipated 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 16 clash, US-based soccer clubs Houston and Charlotte are set to battle for MLS bragging rights and a coveted spot in the Quarter Finals at Shell Energy Stadium in Texas. Both teams earned their places with penalty shootout victories following intense 0-0 draws in their previous Leagues Cup outings.

Predictive analytics experts at Dimers.com have meticulously simulated this showdown over 10,000 times, yielding compelling probabilities. Houston enters the match as slight favorites, with a 43.5% chance of victory, while Charlotte stands at 31.4%. A draw is also a significant possibility, with odds resting at 25.1%.

Goals are likely to be scored in this encounter, as the model predicts a 53% likelihood of over 2.5, at -120 odds. The most likely correct score predictions include a 1-1 draw at 12%, and Houston clinching 2-1 and 1-0 wins, each with a robust 9% probability.

The best bet focuses on Charlotte, who present an intriguing wager with an 8.7% edge against DraftKings odds of +340. Despite being underdogs, Dimers.com suggests that Charlotte's true potential for victory has been underestimated by the sportsbooks, making them an enticing betting proposition.

NY Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia

This Round of 16 clash between two more US-based sides, in NY Red Bulls and Philadelphia, promises an intense battle for Eastern Conference supremacy, with a spot in the Quarter Finals on the line. The AI-powered predictive analytics from Dimers.com offer valuable insights into the matchup.

In their recent Leagues Cup fixtures, NY Red Bulls secured a Round of 16 berth with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against local rivals New York City FC. Meanwhile, Philadelphia faced a stern challenge from D.C. United, advancing via penalties following a goalless draw after extra time.

According to Dimers.com's simulations, Philadelphia holds a significant advantage with a 50.3% chance of victory, while the Red Bulls trail at 24.6%. A draw is also a plausible outcome, with odds of 25.1%. The predicted total goals are leaning towards a low-scoring affair, with a 51% likelihood of under 2.5 goals, favoring a defensive showdown.

The most likely correct scores are evenly matched, with both a 1-0 victory for Philadelphia and a 1-1 draw rated at a 12% probability.

Dimers.com's standout recommendation is a wager on a Philadelphia win, backed by a favorable 3.8% edge against DraftKings odds of +115. Given Philadelphia's robust status as favorites, the attractive plus-money odds make this option compelling for bettors seeking value.