2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Friday, August 4

With the Round of 16 fast approaching, seven more teams will advance to the next stage of the 2023 Leagues Cup with victory tonight. Gaming content provider Dimers.com has analyzed each matchup to identify the best two bets to be placing on Friday night.

Nashville vs. Cincinnati

Tonight's 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash between Eastern Conference rivals Nashville and Cincinnati promises an electrifying showdown at TQL Stadium in Ohio. With bragging rights and a coveted Round of 16 spot up for grabs, the stakes are high for both teams.

Nashville enters the match fresh from a narrow 2-1 victory over Colorado, following a Match Day 1 setback against Toluca. In contrast, Cincinnati has been on fire, notching up back-to-back wins in the tournament, displaying their offensive prowess with a total of six goals scored.

Dimers.com's predictive analytics models have crunched the numbers, giving Cincinnati the edge with a 44.5% chance of clinching victory, while Nashville trails slightly at 30.8%. A draw after 90 minutes stands at 24.6%, keeping the tie's potential alive and resulting in a potential penalty shootout.

The data points towards an exciting display of goals, with a 55% probability of the total count surpassing 2.5 goals, offering tempting odds of +125. When it comes to specific scores, Dimers.com calculates a 1-1 draw as the most likely outcome with a 12% likelihood, closely followed by 1-0 and 2-1 victories for Cincinnati, both rated at 9%.

The best bet of the game is undoubtedly the Over 2.5 goals wager, carrying an impressive 11.5% advantage against DraftKings odds of +125. Interestingly, Dimers has the Over as a strong favorite, however the sportsbooks disagree, allowing bettors to capitalize on what is a massive edge.

Portland vs. Monterrey

The match between MLS side Portland and Liga MX contender Monterrey at Providence Park promises an intense one, with another spot in the Round of 16 up for grabs. Portland, recently edged out 2-1 by Tigres UANL, will be seeking redemption, while Monterrey rides a wave of confidence, triumphing in both 2023 Leagues Cup games, netting seven and conceding just two goals.

Dimers.com's AI-driven analysis outlines the probabilities: Monterrey, boasting a 49.5% chance of victory, holds the edge over Portland with a 25.6% likelihood of success. A draw hovers at 24.9%. The predictive model leans towards a low scoring affair with a 51% probability of under 2.5 goals carrying odds of -118.

The favored scoreline projections emphasize Monterrey's advantage: an 11% probability for a 1-0 win and promising prospects for 2-0 and 2-1 victories.

For the best bet, the analytics recommends a Monterrey win, backed by a compelling 3% edge against DraftKings odds of +115. The appeal heightens as Monterrey, projected at a 49.5% chance of advancing to the Round of 16, presents an irresistible plus-money opportunity.