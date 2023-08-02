2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bet: Wednesday, August 2

Round of 32 action kicks off tonight with some superstar quality when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami takes on Orlando in an all-Florida affair in Fort Lauderdale. The Argentina star has made an immediate impact since arriving in the US, but can he guide his team through to the Round of 16 tonight?

Inter Miami vs. Orlando

Tonight's 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32 match between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Orlando promises to be an exciting clash between two MLS sides. With Messi's presence, Inter Miami holds a significant advantage with a 52.8% probability to win, compared to Orlando's 24.2%.

In their recent Leagues Cup games, Inter Miami showcased their prowess by thrashing Atlanta United, fueled by a Messi masterclass. Orlando, on the other hand, secured a narrow 3-2 victory against Santos Laguna, suggesting they may have to work hard to counter Messi's influence.

Dimers.com predicts a 23.0% chance of a draw, but with Messi on the field, fans can expect a dynamic attacking display with over 2.5 goals predicted in 57% of the simulations, but is it an appealing option for bettors at -185 odds?

The most likely correct scores are a 2-1 win for Inter Miami at 11% and a 1-0 win at 10%, hinting at a tight contest with Inter Miami edging ahead.

For the best bet, Dimers.com's predictive analytics model actually suggests considering the Under 2.5 goals market, which holds a significant edge against the DraftKings odds at +125. Despite Messi's goal-scoring prowess and ability to create opportunities, the sportsbooks seem to have underestimated the possibility of a low-scoring affair. This creates an opportunity for bettors to capitalize on the value of the Under option.

Messi's presence and his potential to impact the game significantly, and Inter Miami enters the match as the favorites. However, bettors may find value in exploring the Under 2.5 goals market, given the potential for a tighter contest than anticipated by the odds. Either way, fans are in for a thrilling encounter as Messi takes the field in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

VALUE BET: Inter Miami vs. Orlando UNDER 2.5 goals (+125)