2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bet: Thursday, August 3

New York City FC vs. NY Red Bulls

Tonight's Leagues Cup Round of 32 match between New York City FC and the NY Red Bulls promises to be a thrilling encounter as these fierce MLS rivals battle for bragging rights and a spot in the Round of 16.

Dimers.com, using their advanced predictive analytics, has simulated the matchup over 10,000 times, giving us an insight into the probabilities and likely outcomes below.

Both teams have had mixed form in the Leagues Cup so far. New York City FC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Atlas after an impressive 5-0 victory over Toronto on Matchday 1. Meanwhile, the NY Red Bulls secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over San Luis thanks to an injury-time winner.

According to Dimers.com, these two teams are evenly matched, giving New York City FC a 36.0% chance of winning, just slightly behind the NY Red Bulls at 36.2%. A draw is also on the cards with a probability of 27.8%.

The data suggests a low-scoring affair, with a 57% chance of the total goals being under 2.5. The most likely correct scores are predicted to be a 1-1 draw at 13% and either team securing a 1-0 win at 11%.

For bettors, Dimers.com identifies a New York City FC win as the best bet with a significant 6.6% edge against the DraftKings odds of +240. This could be an opportunity for value betting on the underdog.

With the rivalry at its peak, and both teams eager to advance, expect an intense and closely-fought contest. Fans can look forward to an exciting matchup, and bettors may find opportunities to capitalize also.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union

In their recent Leagues Cup games, D.C. United suffered a heavy defeat against Pumas UNAM, but they managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Matchday 1. On the other hand, Philadelphia Union has been in fine form, winning both of their 2023 Leagues Cup fixtures and scoring an impressive eight goals while conceding just two.

According to predictive analytics experts Dimers.com, the probabilities are favoring Philadelphia Union to come out on top with a 53.8% chance of winning. However, D.C. United shouldn't be written off, as they hold a 22.7% chance of securing a victory. The draw is also a plausible outcome with a probability of 23.6%.

In terms of the total number of goals, there is a 53% chance that this game between D.C. United and Philadelphia will see over 2.5 goals, making it a potentially high-scoring affair.

When it comes to correct scores, Dimers.com rates a 1-1 draw and a 1-0 win for Philadelphia both at an 11% probability.

For bettors, the best bet appears to be D.C. United despite their recent struggles. The odds offered for D.C. United to win (+450) present a significant 4.5% edge against the probability calculated by Dimers.com, making it a value bet worth considering. While Philadelphia is more likely to win, the potential value in D.C. United's odds could lead to a profitable outcome for those willing to take a chance on the underdogs in this exciting Eastern Conference matchup.