2022 MLS SuperDraft positional big board

You've seen mock drafts and big boards here and elsewhere. I'm going to try to provide something a little different with this column, since MLS teams tend to draft for positional need rather than pure talent.

So here we have a "positional big board," which I've thrown together based upon talks with folks in MLS, college soccer, other analysts and a whole lot of film.

After a relatively barren 2020, this draft is stacked with ‘keepers. Two should go in the top 10, and as many as three more by the end of the first round.

It’s a thin draft for true fullbacks, though bear in mind that a lot of guys who come into the league as wingers end up as fullbacks after a couple of years. Here are three I think are very likely to make that switch:

Consensus is this is a great draft for center backs, with an obvious top choice and then as many as nine other guys who could go in the first round.

Not a lot of d-mids go from the draft into significant roles – it’s just too complex a position at the pro level. But there are guys who could see minutes for sure.

Lots of No. 8s in this draft, more of the “connects passes” variety than of the “ranges everywhere and breaks up play” variety.

Lol, no attacking midfielders come via the draft. The closest would be Roldan, but he only played as a No. 10 last year because Nicolas Lodeiro was hurt. He has spent most of his career – and will spend most of the rest of his career – as a No. 8, with occasional cameos on the wing and as a No. 6.

Same goes with last year’s top pick, Danny Pereira, who was immediately used deeper for Austin FC than he had been in college. And after three years it’s clearer than ever that the top pick in 2019, Frankie Amaya is much more of a midfield ball-winner than final third creator.