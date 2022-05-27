2022 MLS Fantasy Round 13 Positional Rankings

Round 13 of MLS Fantasy sees all 28 teams in action, giving fantasy managers a good opportunity to make some noise on the leaderboards before the June FIFA international window.
There are multiple matchups ripe for the picking for fantasy points, so let’s dig in and take a closer look at the top plays and values at each position.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 13 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders FC check in with the best clean-sheet odds of any team on the slate. Facing a Charlotte FC side that is winless in six away matches, and on the front end of a five-game homestand, Frei is in prime position to kickstart Seattle’s climb up the Western Conference standings.
Charlotte are without DP forward Karol Swiderski (international duty). Given the cross-country trip after an exhausting effort in Wednesday’s US Open Cup loss to the New York Red Bulls, I like Frei’s chances and a $6.6 million price tag adds to his appeal.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$6.6
|
2. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.7
|
3. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. DC
|
$7.4
|
4. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. NSH
|
$9.5
|
5. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Bobby Shuttleworth
|
ATL
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.5
|
2. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.6
|
3. Drake Callender
|
MIA
|
vs. POR
|
$5.3
Defenders
Brooks Lennon notched an assist on a late equalizer in Week 13’s 2-2 draw with Nashville SC, bumping his attacking stats to two goals and two assists in 2022.
He continues to stand over a share of set pieces, and facing a Columbus Crew attack that has been shut out in three of their last four away matches, the Atlanta United wingback is well-positioned to come away with another fruitful fantasy haul.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.9
|
2. Mamadou “Mbacke” Fall
|
LAFC
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.1
|
3. Xavier Arreaga
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$7.9
|
4. Thomas Edwards
|
RBNY
|
vs. DC
|
$7.8
|
5. Lalas Abubakar
|
COL
|
vs. NSH
|
$10.0
|
6. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
vs. DAL
|
$10.2
|
7. Justen Glad
|
RSL
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.4
|
8. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. PHI
|
$10.1
|
9. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. VAN
|
$8.0
|
10. Damion Lowe
|
MIA
|
vs. POR
|
$8.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.3
|
2. Luca Petrasso
|
TOR
|
vs. CHI
|
$4.3
|
3. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.5
Midfielders
The Seattle Sounders clearly missed Nicolas Lodeiro’s attacking influence in last week’s 1-0 loss at Colorado. The midfield maestro welcomed a new addition to his family last week, and he looks set to return to action at home versus Charlotte FC on Sunday (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).
Lodeiro has two goals and three assists in four starts this season, and the added week of rest could play to his advantage given Charlotte’s congested schedule over the last week.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.6
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. PHI
|
$14.2
|
3. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. CIN
|
$12.4
|
4. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. VAN
|
$8.5
|
5. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.4
|
6. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. HOU
|
$10.3
|
7. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at LA
|
$11.6
|
8. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. NYC
|
$10.7
|
9. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at MTL
|
$12.4
|
10. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. DC
|
$10.4
|
11. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. NYC
|
$10.1
|
12. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at COL
|
$10.5
|
13. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at NE
|
$10.7
|
14. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.6
|
15. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. DAL
|
$10.1
|
16. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
at MIN
|
$10.3
|
17. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$7.4
|
18. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
at TOR
|
$10.1
|
19. Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
at LAFC
|
$10.2
|
20. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
at MIA
|
$6.5
|
2. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. NYC
|
$4.8
|
3. Jonathan Lewis
|
COL
|
vs. NSH
|
$5.8
Forwards
Raul Ruidiaz has a goal or an assist in three of his last four outings, planting him high on the fantasy radar with a favorable matchup at home against Charlotte FC.
The expansion side have conceded multiple goals in five of six road matches this season and with Seattle desperate for three points, we can expect Ruidiaz to be busy once again on Sunday.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs.
|
$10.6
|
2. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.3
|
3. Adam Buksa
|
NE
|
vs. PHI
|
$10.7
|
4. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. VAN
|
$8.3
|
5. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.6
|
6. Jordan Morris
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$7.9
|
7. Jesus Jimenez
|
TOR
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.7
|
8. Brian Rodriguez
|
LAFC
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.5
|
9. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.3
|
10. Ayo Akinola
|
TOR
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Bobby Wood
|
RSL
|
vs. HOU
|
$5.3
|
2. Ariel Lassiter
|
MIA
|
vs. POR
|
$5.9
|
3. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
vs. NSH
|
$5.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.6
|
2. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.1
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. PHI
|
$14.2
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to fantasy manager Robert Jay Hothersall, whose 'ATL is back' side posted an eye-popping 184 points to top the Week 12 leaderboard! A healthy 36 points from captain Hany Mukhtar helped Coach Hothersall score a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the round.