2022 MLS Fantasy Round 13 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Round 13 of MLS Fantasy sees all 28 teams in action, giving fantasy managers a good opportunity to make some noise on the leaderboards before the June FIFA international window.

There are multiple matchups ripe for the picking for fantasy points, so let’s dig in and take a closer look at the top plays and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 13 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders FC check in with the best clean-sheet odds of any team on the slate. Facing a Charlotte FC side that is winless in six away matches, and on the front end of a five-game homestand, Frei is in prime position to kickstart Seattle’s climb up the Western Conference standings.

Charlotte are without DP forward Karol Swiderski (international duty). Given the cross-country trip after an exhausting effort in Wednesday’s US Open Cup loss to the New York Red Bulls, I like Frei’s chances and a $6.6 million price tag adds to his appeal.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. CLT
$6.6
2. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. SJ
$7.7
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. DC
$7.4
4. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. NSH
$9.5
5. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. VAN
$7.4
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Bobby Shuttleworth
ATL
vs. CLB
$4.5
2. Sebastian Breza
MTL
vs. CIN
$5.6
3. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. POR
$5.3

Defenders

Brooks Lennon notched an assist on a late equalizer in Week 13’s 2-2 draw with Nashville SC, bumping his attacking stats to two goals and two assists in 2022.

He continues to stand over a share of set pieces, and facing a Columbus Crew attack that has been shut out in three of their last four away matches, the Atlanta United wingback is well-positioned to come away with another fruitful fantasy haul.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. CLB
$9.9
2. Mamadou “Mbacke” Fall
LAFC
vs. SJ
$8.1
3. Xavier Arreaga
SEA
vs. CLT
$7.9
4. Thomas Edwards
RBNY
vs. DC
$7.8
5. Lalas Abubakar
COL
vs. NSH
$10.0
6. Joao Moutinho
ORL
vs. DAL
$10.2
7. Justen Glad
RSL
vs. HOU
$9.4
8. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. PHI
$10.1
9. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. VAN
$8.0
10. Damion Lowe
MIA
vs. POR
$8.0
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. CLT
$5.3
2. Luca Petrasso
TOR
vs. CHI
$4.3
3. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
vs. CLT
$5.5

Midfielders

The Seattle Sounders clearly missed Nicolas Lodeiro’s attacking influence in last week’s 1-0 loss at Colorado. The midfield maestro welcomed a new addition to his family last week, and he looks set to return to action at home versus Charlotte FC on Sunday (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Lodeiro has two goals and three assists in four starts this season, and the added week of rest could play to his advantage given Charlotte’s congested schedule over the last week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. CLT
$9.6
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. PHI
$14.2
3. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. CIN
$12.4
4. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. VAN
$8.5
5. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. CLB
$9.4
6. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. HOU
$10.3
7. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at LA
$11.6
8. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. NYC
$10.7
9. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at MTL
$12.4
10. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. DC
$10.4
11. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. NYC
$10.1
12. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at COL
$10.5
13. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at NE
$10.7
14. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. CLB
$9.6
15. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. DAL
$10.1
16. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
at MIN
$10.3
17. Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. CLT
$7.4
18. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at TOR
$10.1
19. Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
at LAFC
$10.2
20. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. CLT
$8.8
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastian Blanco
POR
at MIA
$6.5
2. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. NYC
$4.8
3. Jonathan Lewis
COL
vs. NSH
$5.8

Forwards

Raul Ruidiaz has a goal or an assist in three of his last four outings, planting him high on the fantasy radar with a favorable matchup at home against Charlotte FC.

The expansion side have conceded multiple goals in five of six road matches this season and with Seattle desperate for three points, we can expect Ruidiaz to be busy once again on Sunday.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs.
$10.6
2. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. SJ
$7.3
3. Adam Buksa
NE
vs. PHI
$10.7
4. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. VAN
$8.3
5. Luiz Araujo
ATL
vs. CLB
$8.6
6. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. CLT
$7.9
7. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
vs. CHI
$8.7
8. Brian Rodriguez
LAFC
vs. SJ
$7.5
9. Chicharito
LA
vs. ATX
$8.3
10. Ayo Akinola
TOR
vs. CHI
$7.0
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Bobby Wood
RSL
vs. HOU
$5.3
2. Ariel Lassiter
MIA
vs. POR
$5.9
3. Michael Barrios
COL
vs. NSH
$5.3
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. CLT
$9.6
2. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. CLT
$9.1
3. Carles Gil
NE
vs. PHI
$14.2

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to fantasy manager Robert Jay Hothersall, whose 'ATL is back' side posted an eye-popping 184 points to top the Week 12 leaderboard! A healthy 36 points from captain Hany Mukhtar helped Coach Hothersall score a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the round.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W12

