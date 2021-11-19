2021 MLS Year-End Waivers Rules & Procedures

The 2021 MLS Year-End Waivers take place four days after the 2021 MLS Cup, occurring after the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft and before Stage 1 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Key parameters:

The MLS End-of-Year Waivers process consists of players whose options are not exercised, who are not subject to first right of refusal, and who don’t meet the minimum age and years of service requirement for the Re-Entry Draft or Free Agency–mostly young players.

Players under contract for 2022 who are selected in MLS Year-End Waivers will be automatically added to the drafting club’s roster. Clubs that claim players out of contract at the end of 2021 must issue a genuine offer to the selected player.

MLS End-of-Year Waivers process:

The selection process is determined by the reverse order of the final standings in the 2021 MLS season, taking into account postseason performance. FC Cincinnati will get the first pick and the MLS Cup champion TEAM will get the 27th pick. Expansion side Charlotte FC will get the 28th pick, the final selection in each round. Once the MLS End-of-Year Waivers process is complete, those players who have not been selected may be signed by any MLS team on a first-come, first-served basis.

2021 End-of-Year Waivers Selection Order: