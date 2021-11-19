2021 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures

The MLS Re-Entry process begins on Friday, Dec. 17, giving teams a chance to select experienced MLS players who have not agreed to a new contract with their current club but may want to stay in the league. Players can opt out of the Re-Entry Draft prior to the respective drafts.
Key dates:
- Dec. 13: The full list of players eligible for the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 will be released on Monday, Dec. 13 by 2 p.m. ET (subject to opt-outs)
- Dec. 17: Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process: Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. ET
- Dec. 22: The complete list of eligible players for the Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 will be released on Wednesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
- Dec. 23: Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process: Thursday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. ET
Key parameters:
Players who are eligible to be selected in the Re-Entry Draft include Players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one year of MLS service who are out of contract and did not receive a Bona Fide Offer or whose contract options were not exercised by their clubs.
Re-Entry Process:
The Re-Entry Process will commence after MLS Cup. Teams select in the reverse order of their finish during the 2021 season, taking into account playoff performance. FC Cincinnati will hold the first selection, the MLS Cup champions TEAM will get the 27th pick, and expansion club Charlotte FC will have the 28th. The draft takes place over two stages:
Stage 1:
- Clubs must exercise the option for, or extend a Bona Fide Offer to, all players selected in Stage One and may not select their own draft-eligible players. Players with option years left on their contract will automatically be added to the drafting club's roster.
- Should a player reject the Bona Fide Offer, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.
Stage 2:
- All players who are not selected in Stage One of the Re-Entry Process will be made available again in Stage Two (subject to opt-outs).
- If a player is selected, the drafting club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven days.
- If an agreement cannot be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.
- Clubs may not select their own draft-eligible players in Stage Two until all other Clubs have declined to select such players.
2021 Re-Entry Process Selection Order
- FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF