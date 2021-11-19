2021 MLS offseason calendar for player moves announced

We're just gearing up for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, but the action won't stop after MLS Cup on Dec. 11.
MLS on Friday announced the offseason calendar, meaning that right after the 2021 champion is decided, there's likely to be a flurry of trades and roster moves around the league.
The action begins with a four-hour trade window starting at 9 am ET on Dec. 11 in which teams may trade players. Other important dates include:
- MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 14, which you can watch on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS mobile app
- Deadline for clubs to exercise options on players on Dec. 12
- Opening of free agency on Dec. 15
Club deadline to submit bona fide offers: MLS clubs that did not qualify, and those clubs eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by Nov. 23 must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all bona fide offers. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
Playoff club deadline to submit bona fide offers: MLS clubs eliminated from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all bona fide offers on the day following the team’s elimination. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
Club deadline to exercise options: MLS clubs not competing in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs (including clubs that did not qualify and those clubs eliminated by Nov. 29) must submit to the MLS League Office which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
Playoff club deadline to exercise options: On the day following their elimination from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, MLS clubs must notify the League Office which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
9 AM ET - 1 PM ET: Half-Day Trade Window Opens
- Following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may begin making adjustments to their rosters and conduct trades with other MLS teams. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
1 PM ET: Half-Day Trade Window Closes and Blackout Period Begins
- Blackout Period begins whereby clubs may no longer sign and/or trade players until the conclusion of the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.
- MLS Communications will make the complete list of Free Agents available on Monday, Dec. 13.
- The list of players eligible for End-of-Year Waivers will be released by MLS Communications on Monday, Dec. 13.
- The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will be released by MLS Communications on Monday, Dec. 13.
2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Charlotte FC may select up to five players from the eligible player list. The list of players eligible for selection in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft will be released by MLS Communications on Monday, Dec. 13. Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures
1 PM ET: End-of-Year Waivers
- The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2021 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club Charlotte FC will have the first pick in each round. Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.
- End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures
- The list of players eligible for End-of-Year Waivers will be released by MLS Communications on Monday, Dec. 13.
1 PM ET: Free Agency Opens
- Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency. Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of four service years.
- Free Agency Rules & Procedures
- MLS Communications will make the complete list of Free Agents available on Monday, Dec. 13.
1 PM ET: Re-Entry Process, Stage 1
- The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2021 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club Charlotte FC will have the 28th pick in each round. Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and their contract options were not exercised by their clubs or they did not receive a bona fide offer.
- MLS Re-Entry Process Rules
- The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will be released by MLS Communications on Monday, Dec. 13.
10 AM ET: Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 List
- The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 will be released by MLS Communications on December 23 at 10 a.m. ET.
1 PM ET: Re-Entry Process, Stage 2
- The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in Stage 1. Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt-out of the process.
- MLS Re-Entry Process Rules