2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 forwards

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad! We’re previewing the top options at each position to give you all the tools you need to field a competitive side ahead of opening weekend April 16-18. Start playing today!
Minutes equal production
Selecting the right forwards could be the difference between your squad occupying the top of the standings or struggling to compete. For starters, make sure your selections are logging meaningful minutes to position your team for success. Injuries, international absences and a dip in form are all factors that fantasy managers will be forced to deal with along the way, so monitor updates throughout the week.
With rolling transfers back for the 2021 MLS Fantasy season, managers can easily swap out a non-starter up until their individual match locks. Get familiar with the 2021 game rules here to lock in your strategy.
Back to basics
Injuries and a pandemic-shortened 2020 season ensured limited action from two of MLS's top forwards in Carlos Vela and Josef Martinez. Both stars enter 2021 with a clean bill of health, and while Martinez could see his minutes managed as he returns to full speed, both are once again expected to compete for the Golden Boot presented by Audi.
You can gain an edge on your opponents by rostering penalty-kick and set-piece takers to increase your odds for more goals and assists.
|
Ranking
|
Player
|
Team
|
Price
|
1
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
$10.5
|
2
|
Josef Martinez
|
Atlanta United
|
$10.0
|
3
|
Alan Pulido
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
$10.0
|
4
|
Raul Ruidiaz
|
Seattle Sounders
|
$10.0
|
5
|
Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
$10.0
|
6
|
Darwin Quintero
|
Houston Dynamo FC
|
$9.5
|
7
|
Gonzalo Higuain
|
Inter Miami CF
|
$9.5
|
8
|
Brenner
|
FC Cincinnati
|
$9.0
|
9
|
Johnny Russell
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
$8.5
|
10
|
Gustavo Bou
|
New England Revolution
|
$9.5
|
11
|
Kacper Przybylko
|
Philadelphia Union
|
$9.0
|
12
|
Robert Beric
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
$9.5
|
13
|
Cecilio Dominguez
|
Austin FC
|
$9.5
|
14
|
Romell Quioto
|
CF Montréal
|
$8.5
|
15
|
Gyasi Zardes
|
Columbus Crew SC
|
$9.0
|
16
|
Lucas Cavallini
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
$8.5
|
17
|
Javier Hernandez
|
LA Galaxy
|
$8.0
|
18
|
Franco Jara
|
FC Dallas
|
$8.0
|
19
|
Alexandre Pato
|
Orlando City SC
|
$9.0
|
20
|
Valentin Castellanos
|
New York City FC
|
$8.0
|
21
|
Sylvester van der Water
|
Orlando City SC
|
$8.0
|
22
|
Adam Buksa
|
New England Revolution
|
$7.5
|
23
|
Sergio Santos
|
Philadelphia Union
|
$8.5
|
24
|
Diego Rubio
|
Colorado Rapids
|
$8.0
|
25
|
Felipe Mora
|
Portland Timbers
|
$8.0