2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 forwards

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad! We’re previewing the top options at each position to give you all the tools you need to field a competitive side ahead of opening weekend April 16-18. Start playing today!

Minutes equal production

Selecting the right forwards could be the difference between your squad occupying the top of the standings or struggling to compete. For starters, make sure your selections are logging meaningful minutes to position your team for success. Injuries, international absences and a dip in form are all factors that fantasy managers will be forced to deal with along the way, so monitor updates throughout the week.

With rolling transfers back for the 2021 MLS Fantasy season, managers can easily swap out a non-starter up until their individual match locks. Get familiar with the 2021 game rules here to lock in your strategy.

Back to basics

Injuries and a pandemic-shortened 2020 season ensured limited action from two of MLS's top forwards in Carlos Vela and Josef Martinez. Both stars enter 2021 with a clean bill of health, and while Martinez could see his minutes managed as he returns to full speed, both are once again expected to compete for the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

You can gain an edge on your opponents by rostering penalty-kick and set-piece takers to increase your odds for more goals and assists.

Top 25 forwards: 2021 MLS Fantasy
Ranking
Player
Team
Price
1
Carlos Vela
LAFC
$10.5
2
Josef Martinez
Atlanta United
$10.0
3
Alan Pulido
Sporting Kansas City
$10.0
4
Raul Ruidiaz
Seattle Sounders
$10.0
5
Diego Rossi
LAFC
$10.0
6
Darwin Quintero
Houston Dynamo FC
$9.5
7
Gonzalo Higuain
Inter Miami CF
$9.5
8
Brenner
FC Cincinnati
$9.0
9
Johnny Russell
Sporting Kansas City
$8.5
10
Gustavo Bou
New England Revolution
$9.5
11
Kacper Przybylko
Philadelphia Union
$9.0
12
Robert Beric
Chicago Fire FC
$9.5
13
Cecilio Dominguez
Austin FC
$9.5
14
Romell Quioto
CF Montréal
$8.5
15
Gyasi Zardes
Columbus Crew SC
$9.0
16
Lucas Cavallini
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
$8.5
17
Javier Hernandez
LA Galaxy
$8.0
18
Franco Jara
FC Dallas
$8.0
19
Alexandre Pato
Orlando City SC
$9.0
20
Valentin Castellanos
New York City FC
$8.0
21
Sylvester van der Water
Orlando City SC
$8.0
22
Adam Buksa
New England Revolution
$7.5
23
Sergio Santos
Philadelphia Union
$8.5
24
Diego Rubio
Colorado Rapids
$8.0
25
Felipe Mora
Portland Timbers
$8.0
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 forwards
