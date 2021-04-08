2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 defenders

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad!
Keeping it clean
At five points a pop, clean sheet points go a long way in seeing your team shoot up the standings. So a viable strategy is to seek out defenders from teams with the best shutout odds, but that’s not the only way defenders can pile up fantasy points.
MLS Fantasy also rewards defensive bonus points for clearances, blocks, interceptions, tackles and recoveries. Get familiar with all of the possible ways to earn points by studying the 2021 point scoring system here.
Attack from the back
While defensive actions are a consistent way to collect points, mixing in defenders with attacking upside can really separate your squad from the pack. Attacking fullbacks like Ryan Hollingshead and Anton Tinnerholm aren’t shy about getting involved going forward, and center backs like Walker Zimmerman are goalscoring threats on set pieces.
If the stars align, you’ll be reaping the rewards of a combination of defensive and attacking points to make some big moves up the standings.
|
Ranking
|
Player
|
Team
|
Cost
|
1
|
Walker Zimmerman
|
Nashville SC
|
$7.0
|
2
|
Ryan Hollingshead
|
FC Dallas
|
$6.0
|
3
|
Anton Tinnerholm
|
New York City FC
|
$6.0
|
4
|
Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
Seattle Sounders
|
$6.0
|
5
|
Jakob Glesnes
|
Philadelphia Union
|
$5.5
|
6
|
Jonathan Mensah
|
Columbus Crew SC
|
$5.5
|
7
|
Eddie Segura
|
LAFC
|
$6.0
|
8
|
Aaron Long
|
New York Red Bulls
|
$5.5
|
9
|
Matt Hedges
|
FC Dallas
|
$6.0
|
10
|
Lalas Abubakar
|
Colorado Rapids
|
$6.0
|
11
|
Alexander Callens
|
New York City FC
|
$6.0
|
12
|
Oswaldo Alanis
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
$5.5
|
13
|
Roberto Puncec
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
$6.0
|
14
|
Ali Adnan
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
$6.0
|
15
|
Ronald Matarrita
|
FC Cincinnati
|
$5.5
|
16
|
Mauricio Pineda
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
$6.0
|
17
|
Romain Metanire
|
Minnesota United FC
|
$6.0
|
18
|
Chris Mavinga
|
Toronto FC
|
$5.5
|
19
|
Josecarlos Van Rankin
|
Portland Timbers
|
$5.5
|
20
|
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
|
Inter Miami CF
|
$6.0
|
21
|
Aaron Herrera
|
Real Salt Lake
|
$6.0
|
22
|
Joao Moutinho
|
Orlando City SC
|
$5.5
|
23
|
Donovan Pines
|
D.C. United
|
$4.5
|
24
|
George Bello
|
Atlanta United
|
$5.5
|
25
|
Henry Kessler
|
New England Revolution
|
$5.5