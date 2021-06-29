2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to Feature MLS against LIGA MX

Carlos Vela and Chicharito to join forces on team MLS against LIGA MX in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Tuesday, June 29, 2021) – On the eve of the historic 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry will reach a new level as the two leagues face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). Providing fans with a uniquely competitive take on the intracontinental rivalry, the two-hour event will feature a team of eight MLS players battling eight of LIGA MX’s best in five different challenges on the Banc of California Stadium field. Tickets are on sale now to the unprecedented showcase event which will air on FS1 and TUDN in the U.S., and TSN and TVA Sports in Canada.

MLS stars and crosstown rivals Carlos Vela (LAFC) and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (LA Galaxy) have already committed to join forces as two of the eight MLS players for the event. No strangers to collaborating on the field, the duo have appeared in 30 matches together for Mexico between 2010 and 2018. The rest of the MLS team as well as the LIGA MX squad will be named at a later date.

Adding even more star power to the evening, The F2, the world-renowned soccer skills duo of Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove, who have more than 30 million followers across their digital platforms, will again be in attendance at the showdown to engage the in-stadium crowd.

With bragging rights on the line, the teams will compete for points in the following five competitions:

Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Players will be shooting at targets from distance with varying values as they look to rack up points for their team.

Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice

In this ultimate test of touch, players will have to collect and control balls as they streak in low to the ground or are launched hundreds of feet into the sky.

Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Player’s creativity and skill will be on display, as they connect with a teammate to finish with style. The more style, the more points.

Passing Challenge presented by Crest

With a variety of targets spread across the pitch, players must place their passes with pinpoint accuracy to earn big points.

Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette

As the final chance for players to earn points for their teams, this skill will test players ability to deliver as the final seconds tick down.

“MLS All-Star week celebrates the best of our league and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by our partners at AT&T, will deliver on that promise, while putting a spin on our growing rivalry with Liga MX,” said Camilo Durana, MLS Senior Vice President, Properties and Events. “This event will give fans around the world a chance to see the top stars in North America compete in a fun, unique and intense environment.”

Tickets for the showcase event are available now, starting at $25, by clicking here.