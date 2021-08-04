2021 MLS All-Star Game roster sorted by club

Major League Soccer released its 28-player roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, and 15 clubs are represented.
The group was determined via a combination of fan, player and media voting (13 players); designations by All-Star Head Coach Bob Bradley (13 players); and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
The history-making match against the best of LIGA MX will take place on August 25 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on FS1, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports. Ticket information
Sorted by club, here's the full breakdown.
- Miles Robinson (D)
- Lucas Zelarayan (M)
- Ricardo Pepi (F)
- Julian Araujo (D)
- Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (F)
- Eduard Atuesta (M)
- Jesus David Murillo (D)
- Diego Rossi (F)
- Carlos Vela (F)
- Emanuel Reynoso (M)
- Walker Zimmerman (D)
- Gustavo Bou (F)
- Tajon Buchanan (F)
- Carles Gil (M)
- Matt Turner (GK)
- James Sands (D)
- Pedro Gallese (GK)
- Nani (M)
- Kai Wagner (D)
- Damir Kreilach (M)
- Cade Cowell (F)
- Yeimar Gomez Andrade (D)
- Nouhou Tolo (D)
- Joao Paulo (M)
- Alex Roldan (D)
- Cristian Roldan (M)
- Raul Ruidiaz (F)
- Daniel Salloi (F)