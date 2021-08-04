2021 MLS All-Star Game roster sorted by club

Major League Soccer released its 28-player roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, and 15 clubs are represented.

The group was determined via a combination of fan, player and media voting (13 players); designations by All-Star Head Coach Bob Bradley (13 players); and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The history-making match against the best of LIGA MX will take place on August 25 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on FS1, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports. Ticket information