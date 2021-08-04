2021 MLS All-Star Game roster sorted by club

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer released its 28-player roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, and 15 clubs are represented.

The group was determined via a combination of fan, player and media voting (13 players); designations by All-Star Head Coach Bob Bradley (13 players); and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The history-making match against the best of LIGA MX will take place on August 25 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on FS1, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports. Ticket information

Sorted by club, here's the full breakdown.

RELATED: LIGA MX 2021 MLS All-Star Game Roster

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
  • Miles Robinson (D)

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Lucas Zelarayan (M)
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
  • Ricardo Pepi (F)
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
  • Julian Araujo (D)
  • Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (F)

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Eduard Atuesta (M)
  • Jesus David Murillo (D)
  • Diego Rossi (F)
  • Carlos Vela (F)
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
  • Emanuel Reynoso (M)
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
  • Walker Zimmerman (D)

New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
  • Gustavo Bou (F)
  • Tajon Buchanan (F)
  • Carles Gil (M)
  • Matt Turner (GK)
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
  • James Sands (D)
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
  • Pedro Gallese (GK)
  • Nani (M)

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
  • Kai Wagner (D)
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
  • Damir Kreilach (M)
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
  • Cade Cowell (F)

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
  • Yeimar Gomez Andrade (D)
  • Nouhou Tolo (D)
  • Joao Paulo (M)
  • Alex Roldan (D)
  • Cristian Roldan (M)
  • Raul Ruidiaz (F)
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
  • Daniel Salloi (F)
MLS All-Star Game

