2021 MLS All-Star Game: Four mouth-watering potential matchups between MLS & Liga MX

We could call it an FC Dallas alum reunion, but just know there won't be cake and punch. Probably the odd gamely shove, though, if the reigning MLS shutdown man gets his first ever look at the wily Monterrey forward. Funes Mori has made it big since leaving the Frisco side's academy as a youth player, hitting for just over 20 goals per calendar year since hopping over to Liga MX. It would be a telling test for Zimmerman, who has only faced south-of-the-border teams twice before.