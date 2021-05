2021 Concacaf Gold Cup schedule released

The full schedule for this summer's 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup is out, as per a Thursday release from the confederation.

The tournament will be played in 11 cities across eight different US metropolitan areas, with the final taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 1.

“We are extremely pleased to confirm the schedule and venues for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, which promises to be a celebration of football in our great region,” Concacaf president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani said in Thursday's release. “2021 is Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year and we look forward with great anticipation to watching the best men’s national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title. With an exciting new format and the prospect of welcoming passionate fans to the stadiums for these compelling matchups, I can’t wait for the football to begin on July 2nd and to crown a champion in Las Vegas on August 1."

The twelve national teams that qualified through their Concacaf Nations League performances will compete in the Preliminary Round from July 2-6 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to determine the final three Group Stage teams.

The Group Stage will run from July 10-20. The 12 qualified nations, the AFC Asian Cup Champions Qatar (guest participant) and the three Prelims winners were also drawn in September 2020 into four groups. At the end of the Group Stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Quarterfinals.