2021 Concacaf Gold Cup host cities and stadiums announced

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The host venues for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup have been announced, and there are several MLS stadiums among them, as revealed in a Thursday release from the confederation.

Houston Dynamo FC's BBVA Stadium, Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park, Orlando City SC's Exploria Stadium, Austin FC's Q2 Stadium and FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium are all set to host group, quarterfinal and semifinal matches for this summer's edition of the international tournament.

The tournament final will be held on August 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, while the preliminary rounds will be held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 2-6. The preliminary rounds will see 12 nations who qualified through their Concacaf Nations League performances compete for the final three spots in the 16-team group stage.

It will be the first time hosting Gold Cup matches for Exploria Stadium and Austin's new home of Q2 Stadium, which is set to open in June. Children's Mercy Park, BBVA Stadium and Toyota Stadium have all hosted Gold Cup matches in past years.

Check out the full list of host venues below:

  • AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
  • BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX
  • Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS
  • Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX
  • Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL
  • NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
  • Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
  • State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
  • Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

“The announcement of these outstanding venues moves us a step closer to what is sure to be a great Gold Cup this summer,” Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said in Thursday's release. “It is fitting that in our 60th anniversary year we will use a number of stadiums with a rich history of hosting Concacaf football, while also making history with new venues that will host Gold Cup matches for the very first time.”

Concacaf will announce the schedule, ticketing information, and other details related to the Gold Cup in the coming weeks.

Gold Cup

Advertising

Related Stories

Las Vegas to host 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final
Concacaf to begin using VAR in Champions League, Nations League, Gold Cup
Berhalter, Herdman on US-Canada Gold Cup showdown: "You can't hide that rivalry"

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2
Bob Bradley: Eduard Atuesta close to signing new LAFC contract

Bob Bradley: Eduard Atuesta close to signing new LAFC contract
Atlanta academy director departing to take charge of University of South Carolina

Atlanta academy director departing to take charge of University of South Carolina
MLS Fantasy Week 2 positional rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 2 positional rankings
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup host cities and stadiums announced
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup host cities and stadiums announced
Report: Toronto make offer for Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo
Transfer Tracker

Report: Toronto make offer for Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo
More News
Video
Video
Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
3:37

Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
0:52

San Jose Week 1 analysis
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
0:46

Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio ball progression
0:51

Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio ball progression
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.