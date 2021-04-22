2021 Concacaf Gold Cup host cities and stadiums announced

The host venues for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup have been announced, and there are several MLS stadiums among them, as revealed in a Thursday release from the confederation.
Houston Dynamo FC's BBVA Stadium, Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park, Orlando City SC's Exploria Stadium, Austin FC's Q2 Stadium and FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium are all set to host group, quarterfinal and semifinal matches for this summer's edition of the international tournament.
The tournament final will be held on August 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, while the preliminary rounds will be held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 2-6. The preliminary rounds will see 12 nations who qualified through their Concacaf Nations League performances compete for the final three spots in the 16-team group stage.
It will be the first time hosting Gold Cup matches for Exploria Stadium and Austin's new home of Q2 Stadium, which is set to open in June. Children's Mercy Park, BBVA Stadium and Toyota Stadium have all hosted Gold Cup matches in past years.
Check out the full list of host venues below:
- AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
- BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX
- Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS
- Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX
- Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL
- NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
- State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
“The announcement of these outstanding venues moves us a step closer to what is sure to be a great Gold Cup this summer,” Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said in Thursday's release. “It is fitting that in our 60th anniversary year we will use a number of stadiums with a rich history of hosting Concacaf football, while also making history with new venues that will host Gold Cup matches for the very first time.”
Concacaf will announce the schedule, ticketing information, and other details related to the Gold Cup in the coming weeks.