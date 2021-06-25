10 players to watch at MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase

A word of caution, both for reading this and watching the games: Performance and potential are intertwined, but they are not the same. This list is essentially a small snapshot and does not claim to be a comprehensive rundown of the event field.

Gauging who’s most likely to become the “best” as an adult, then properly nurturing them along the path, is both art and science. Comets like Alphonso Davies aside, the development process is a slow and painstaking one. And on a continent as large and varied as North America, sleepers can always arise and surprise from lesser-known or lightly-scouted places. Some of these prospects will turn out to be early bloomers or incomplete at the top levels, while others may take years still to truly find their feet, or not at all.