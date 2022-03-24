10-day contract? Metta World Peace kicks around with LAFC players 

NBA champion Metta World Peace visited the LAFC training ground where he was able to participate in some backyard drills with MLS stars Kellyn Acosta , Ryan Hollingshead and Mamadou Fall .

Acosta, Hollingshead and Fall ran World Peace through simple drills testing his passing ability and first touch, where he participated in a juggling circle and trapped the ball out of the air.

"I'm trying to get a 10-day contract," he said, entering the training ground.

But this visit was not about the hardcourt. World Peace, 42, was there to showcase his soccer skills.

World Peace had an illustrious NBA career, playing in 991 games split between the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, LA Lakers, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings. He was named an NBA All-Star and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2004 before going on to win an NBA championship in 2010 with the Lakers, where he nailed a clutch three-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The guys later went on to test his shooting and goalkeeping ability, putting him through a crossbar challenge and giving him some reps in goal for a penalty kick shootout.

World Peace was most excited to get in goal with the belief his All-NBA defensive ability would transfer to the pitch.

"This is what I have been waiting for the whole day," he said. "This is where I thrive: Defense."

However, the LAFC stars believed the best tactical fit might actually be at striker.

"I say put him in coach," Acosta said when asked if Peace should be worth a 10-day contract. "He's young and hungry; Striker, put him up top."