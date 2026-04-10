How to Watch

US Open Cup: How to watch, stream Round of 32

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MLSsoccer staff

The 2026 US Open Cup Round of 32 takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, as 16 MLS clubs enter the historic tournament against lower-division opponents.

All Round of 32 games will stream live on Paramount+. Select games will be available for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Teams are competing for a spot in the US Open Cup final on Oct. 21, with the winner securing a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. An MLS team has won the USOC every year it's been contested since 2000.

Tuesday, April 14

New England Revolution vs. Rhode Island FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Centreville Bank Stadium | Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Louisville City FC vs. Austin FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium | Louisville, Kentucky

Detroit City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • WHERE: Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, Michigan

Westchester SC vs. New York City FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Mount Vernon Memorial Field | Mount Vernon, New York

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 8 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Weidner Field | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Rapids vs. Union Omaha

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 9:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Minnesota United FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 10 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • WHERE: Heart Health Park | Sacramento, California
Wednesday, April 15

FC Naples vs. Orlando City 

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Paradise Coast Sports Complex | Naples, Florida

Chattanooga FC vs. Atlanta United

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Richmond Kickers vs. Columbus Crew

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: City Stadium | Richmond, Virginia

Red Bull New York vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey

Charlotte FC vs. Charlotte Independence

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, North Carolina

D.C. United vs. One Knoxville SC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Audi Field | Washington, D.C.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Tulsa

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri

Houston Dynamo FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Phoenix Rising FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 10 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • WHERE: PayPal Park | San Jose, California
MLSsoccer staff -
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