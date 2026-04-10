US Open Cup: How to watch, stream Round of 32

The 2026 US Open Cup Round of 32 takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, as 16 MLS clubs enter the historic tournament against lower-division opponents.
All Round of 32 games will stream live on Paramount+. Select games will be available for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.
Teams are competing for a spot in the US Open Cup final on Oct. 21, with the winner securing a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. An MLS team has won the USOC every year it's been contested since 2000.
New England Revolution vs. Rhode Island FC
- WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Centreville Bank Stadium | Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Louisville City FC vs. Austin FC
- WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium | Louisville, Kentucky
Detroit City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
- WHEN: Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
- WHERE: Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, Michigan
Westchester SC vs. New York City FC
- WHEN: Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Mount Vernon Memorial Field | Mount Vernon, New York
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
- WHEN: Tuesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Weidner Field | Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Rapids vs. Union Omaha
- WHEN: Tuesday, 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Minnesota United FC
- WHEN: Tuesday, 10 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
- WHERE: Heart Health Park | Sacramento, California
FC Naples vs. Orlando City
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Paradise Coast Sports Complex | Naples, Florida
Chattanooga FC vs. Atlanta United
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee
Richmond Kickers vs. Columbus Crew
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: City Stadium | Richmond, Virginia
Red Bull New York vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey
Charlotte FC vs. Charlotte Independence
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, North Carolina
D.C. United vs. One Knoxville SC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Audi Field | Washington, D.C.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Tulsa
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Energizer Park | St. Louis, Missouri
Houston Dynamo FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Phoenix Rising FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 10 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
- WHERE: PayPal Park | San Jose, California