World Cup 2026: Best MLS alums in the Group Stage

From superstars to breakout performers , Major League Soccer’s imprint has been all over the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

These are the standouts who made names for themselves in MLS before commanding the global spotlight during the World Cup Group Stage.

But the league’s contributions to the talent pool at this summer’s tournament go far beyond the present day.

The knockout round of the World Cup is locked in. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/cLyUzc300E

And now, he’s shining on the world’s biggest stage for the USMNT.

Freeman’s breakout 2025 season earned him MLS All-Star, Best XI and Young Player of the Year honors, eventually leading to a reported $7 million transfer to LaLiga side Villarreal.

It was the latest career milestone for the homegrown defender who went from MLS NEXT Pro prospect to overnight sensation last year with Orlando City .

Alex Freeman’s meteoric rise hit another stratosphere at the World Cup, after the 21-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance and sealed the United States ’ 2-0 win over Australia that helped clinch first place in Group D.

ALEX FREEMAN MAKES IT 2-0 AMERICA! 🇺🇸 The goal is confirmed for the @USMNT after a VAR check! pic.twitter.com/jTGJxaXk52

That stat line could be even more impressive, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to rest Adams for the USMNT’s Group D finale against Türkiye.

In fact, the Red Bull New York product and current AFC Bournemouth star won more challenges (20) and intercepted more passes (22) than any other central midfielder at the competition over the first two Group Stage matchdays.

Another MLS homegrown made good, Adams performed at an elite level during the USMNT’s wins over Paraguay and Australia.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft then opened the floodgates in the CanMNT’s historic 6-0 rout of Qatar.

After a nearly two-year international scoring drought, the former Orlando City striker has delivered two goals for Canada in Group B action – including the crucial 1-1 equalizer against Bosnia and Herzegovina that secured Les Rouges’ first-ever World Cup point.

What a World Cup it’s been so far for Cyle Larin.

🇨🇦 1-1 🇧🇦 ONE OF THE BIGGEST GOALS IN CANADA HISTORY. CYLE LARIN. pic.twitter.com/InSGJDMfTC

Nathan Saliba - Canada

MLS club: CF Montréal (2023-25)

CF Montréal (2023-25) Current club: Anderlecht (Belgium)

Canada’s lopsided win over Qatar came at a steep cost, as key midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a leg injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the tournament.

Koné’s replacement was fellow CF Montréal product Nathan Saliba, who quickly seized his moment with a brilliant free-kick golazo. That led to arguably the most poignant moment of this World Cup: Saliba, with teammates in tow, running to the sidelines to hold up Koné's No. 8 jersey as Vancouver Stadium roared its approval.