World Cup 2026: Best MLS alums in the Group Stage

From superstars to breakout performers, Major League Soccer’s imprint has been all over the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
But the league’s contributions to the talent pool at this summer’s tournament go far beyond the present day.
These are the standouts who made names for themselves in MLS before commanding the global spotlight during the World Cup Group Stage.
Alex Freeman - USA
- MLS club: Orlando City (2022-25)
- Current club: Villarreal (Spain)
Alex Freeman’s meteoric rise hit another stratosphere at the World Cup, after the 21-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance and sealed the United States’ 2-0 win over Australia that helped clinch first place in Group D.
It was the latest career milestone for the homegrown defender who went from MLS NEXT Pro prospect to overnight sensation last year with Orlando City.
Freeman’s breakout 2025 season earned him MLS All-Star, Best XI and Young Player of the Year honors, eventually leading to a reported $7 million transfer to LaLiga side Villarreal.
And now, he’s shining on the world’s biggest stage for the USMNT.
Tyler Adams - USA
- MLS club: Red Bull New York (2016-19)
- Current club: Bournemouth (England)
Another MLS homegrown made good, Adams performed at an elite level during the USMNT’s wins over Paraguay and Australia.
In fact, the Red Bull New York product and current AFC Bournemouth star won more challenges (20) and intercepted more passes (22) than any other central midfielder at the competition over the first two Group Stage matchdays.
That stat line could be even more impressive, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to rest Adams for the USMNT’s Group D finale against Türkiye.
Cyle Larin - Canada
- MLS club: Orlando City (2015-18)
- Current club: Southampton (England)
What a World Cup it’s been so far for Cyle Larin.
After a nearly two-year international scoring drought, the former Orlando City striker has delivered two goals for Canada in Group B action – including the crucial 1-1 equalizer against Bosnia and Herzegovina that secured Les Rouges’ first-ever World Cup point.
The No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft then opened the floodgates in the CanMNT’s historic 6-0 rout of Qatar.
Nathan Saliba - Canada
- MLS club: CF Montréal (2023-25)
- Current club: Anderlecht (Belgium)
Canada’s lopsided win over Qatar came at a steep cost, as key midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a leg injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the tournament.
Koné’s replacement was fellow CF Montréal product Nathan Saliba, who quickly seized his moment with a brilliant free-kick golazo. That led to arguably the most poignant moment of this World Cup: Saliba, with teammates in tow, running to the sidelines to hold up Koné's No. 8 jersey as Vancouver Stadium roared its approval.
Saliba also provided the assist on Promise David’s late goal in Canada’s 2-1 Group B finale defeat against Switzerland to reach 1g/2a at the tournament.
Cucho Hernández - Colombia
- MLS club: Columbus Crew (2022-24)
- Current club: Real Betis (Spain)
The MVP of the Columbus Crew's MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 triumphs, Cucho needed just one moment off the bench to attain cult-hero status for Colombia.
What a moment it was: Cucho grappling on the ground for possession in second-half stoppage time, skillfully eluding his opponent near the sidelines and serving a brilliant ball for Jáminton Campaz's header that sealed a 3-1 opening win over Uzbekistan in Group K action.
The stuff legends are made of...
Eloy Room - Curaçao
- MLS club: Columbus Crew (2019-23)
- Current club: Miami FC (USL Championship)
Just how impactful was Eloy Room for World Cup debutants Curaçao?
The former Columbus Crew goalkeeper joked he's deserving of a statue after putting in a 15-save performance during a 0-0 draw with Ecuador that gave the smallest-ever participating nation their first World Cup point.
Room's historic display came just one save short of USMNT legend Tim Howard's iconic 16 stops vs. Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Hwang In-Beom - South Korea
- MLS club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2019-20)
- Current club: Feyenoord (Netherlands)
South Korea missed out on the Round of 32 despite earning a 2-1 comeback win over Czechia in their World Cup opener.
That win largely rests at the feet of Hwang.
The former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder rallied the Taegeuk Warriors at Guadalajara Stadium by leveling the match with a brilliant solo effort before setting up Oh Hyeon-Gyu's 80th-minute game-winner.
Brian Gutiérrez - Mexico
- MLS club: Chicago Fire FC (2020-25)
- Current club: Chivas de Guadalajara (Mexico)
From USMNT fringe player to 2026 World Cup starter for co-hosts Mexico, Brian Gutiérrez has raised his international profile this summer.
The Chicago Fire FC homegrown midfielder made history by starting El Tri's opener, causing Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole's 50th-minute DOGSO red-card foul in the process to help seal a 2-0 win over South Africa.
Gutiérrez got the nod again as Mexico battled to a 1-0 victory over South Korea. With Gutiérrez carrying a yellow card, head coach Javier Aguirre rested the 23-year-old during Thursday's 3-0 Group A-clinching win against Czechia.
Pedro Vite - Ecuador
- MLS club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2021-25)
- Current club: Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
After developing with Vancouver as a U22 Initiative signing, Vite is proving essential for Ecuador at this summer's World Cup.
The 24-year-old midfielder went the full 90 minutes in all three Group Stage matches, notably earning rave reviews during La Tricolor's 2-1 victory over Germany in their Group E finale.
Vite assisted on Nilson Angulo's equalizer before serving up the corner kick that led to Gonzalo Plata's dramatic 77th-minute game-winner.
The result clinched a Round of 32 berth for Ecuador as one of the tournament's eight-best third-place finishers.
Thiago Almada - Argentina
- MLS club: Atlanta United (2022-24)
- Current club: Atlético Madrid (Spain)
Almada made history four years ago by becoming the first active MLS player to win a World Cup, although he only saw six minutes of action at Qatar 2022.
This time around, the former Atlanta United standout and MLS-record outbound transfer plays a far more important role in attack alongside Lionel Messi.
In fact, Almada's clever dummy allowed Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria in Group J action.
Esmir Bajraktarević - Bosnia and Herzegovina
- MLS club: New England Revolution (2022-24)
- Current club: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Bajraktarević, who scored the game-winning penalty kick against Italy to clinch Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup spot, has featured prominently at this summer's tournament.
The New England Revolution homegrown winger started two of Bosnia's three Group Stage games, including their 3-1 Group B finale win over Qatar that secured qualification to the knockout stages for the first time in program history.
Bajraktarević filed a one-time switch to Bosnia after earning his first and only cap for the United States in January 2024. He'll meet his former national team on Wednesday when the USMNT face the Dragons in the Round of 32.