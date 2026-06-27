Musa, Pašalić reach World Cup knockouts with Croatia

Croatia booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages on Saturday, topping Ghana, 2-1, at Philadelphia Stadium in their decisive Group L finale.
The victory secured a second-place finish in Group L behind England, sending Croatia into the Round of 32 as the group runners-up.
FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić are part of head coach Zlatko Dalić's squad, with each contributing to Croatia's successful group-stage campaign.
Pašalić helped close out Saturday's victory over Ghana, entering as an 88th-minute substitute as the Vatreni saw out the 2-1 result, delivered by Nikola Vlašić's 83rd-minute game-winner.
Pašalić also played a key role in Croatia's 1-0 Group L win over Panama earlier this week, starting the sequence that led to the game-winning goal with a slick backheel pass, then nearly finding the net just minutes later.
Musa, meanwhile, made his mark earlier in the tournament by scoring against England in Croatia's World Cup-opening loss to the Three Lions.
The FC Dallas striker is among the top No. 9s in MLS, scoring double-digit goals for the last three seasons. This season, Musa has 12g/2a for FCD as he chases the 2026 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.
After opening the tournament with a defeat to England, Croatia responded with victories over Panama and Ghana to secure advancement from Group L and continue their pursuit of another deep World Cup run.
Led by legendary midfielder Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Ivan Perišić, Croatia have developed a reputation as one of the tournament's more consistent performers, finishing as runners-up in 2018 and reaching the semifinals in 2022.