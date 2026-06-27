Musa, Pašalić reach World Cup knockouts with Croatia

Croatia booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages on Saturday, topping Ghana, 2-1 , at Philadelphia Stadium in their decisive Group L finale.

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić are part of head coach Zlatko Dalić's squad, with each contributing to Croatia's successful group-stage campaign.

The victory secured a second-place finish in Group L behind England, sending Croatia into the Round of 32 as the group runners-up.

One step closer ❤️‍🔥 Marco and @HNS_CFF are headed to the knockout stage 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/ORdqatjzp1

Pašalić helped close out Saturday's victory over Ghana, entering as an 88th-minute substitute as the Vatreni saw out the 2-1 result, delivered by Nikola Vlašić's 83rd-minute game-winner.

Pašalić also played a key role in Croatia's 1-0 Group L win over Panama earlier this week, starting the sequence that led to the game-winning goal with a slick backheel pass, then nearly finding the net just minutes later.

Musa, meanwhile, made his mark earlier in the tournament by scoring against England in Croatia's World Cup-opening loss to the Three Lions.