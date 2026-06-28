Lionel Messi golazo caps Argentina's perfect World Cup group stage

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi delivered another moment of brilliance Saturday night, scoring a spectacular 80th-minute golazo as Argentina defeated Jordan 3-1 to complete a perfect 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage campaign.

The Argentina captain has now scored in seven consecutive World Cup matches , setting a new tournament record, while increasing his total to six goals at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi's late strike at Dallas Stadium added another milestone to his legendary résumé.

Already assured first place in Group J, the defending World Cup champions finished the opening round with nine points from three matches (3W-0L-0D record), further cementing their status as tournament favorites.

IT’S WHAT HE DOES. THE FIRST PLAYER TO EVER SCORE IN SEVEN CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUP MATCHES. pic.twitter.com/FuErruYTwd

Record-breaking run

Messi's latest moment of magic was the newest highlight to a historic tournament.

Earlier in the group stage, the legendary No. 10 eclipsed former Germany star Miroslav Klose to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, with Saturday's free-kick finish marking his record 19th World Cup goal.

With Messi in scintillating form and history continuing to follow, the reigning World Cup champions head into the knockout stage looking intent on defending their 2022 title.

Argentina now turn their attention to the knockout stage, beginning with a Round-of-32 date with Cinderella side Cape Verde on July 3 in Miami.