Toluca vs. San Diego FC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

San Diego FC visit LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca FC on Wednesday night, holding a 3-2 aggregate lead entering Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, March 18 | 11 pm ET/8 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Nemesio Díez | Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico
The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between LA Galaxy and Mount Pleasant (Jamaica).
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: Bye
Toluca are in danger of exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup sooner than most anticipated.
The back-to-back LIGA MX champions couldn't take advantage of their advantage in Leg 1, allowing nine-man San Diego to defy the odds.
However, penalty kicks from Jesús Gallardo and Helinho afforded the Diablos Rojos two crucial away goals in the 3-2 defeat.
Manager Antonio Mohamed's side, who are second in the LIGA MX Clausura table, will also have the home crowd support in Leg 2.
- Round One: 4-2 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
San Diego earned an incredible result in Leg 1, holding on for a 3-2 win despite finishing the match with nine men.
David Vazquez tallied twice and Anders Dreyer netted a golazo, scoring in between Marcus Ingvartsen (12') and Manu Duah (85') getting red-carded.
The memorable victory showed a "warrior mentality and a fighting team spirit," according to defender Luca Bombino.
Now, San Diego are one match away from eliminating a second Mexican club. The second-year side overcame Pumas UNAM in Round One and has Toluca on the ropes.