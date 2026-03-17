Toluca vs. San Diego FC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

San Diego FC visit LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca FC on Wednesday night, holding a 3-2 aggregate lead entering Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between LA Galaxy and Mount Pleasant (Jamaica).

Round One: Bye

Toluca are in danger of exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup sooner than most anticipated.

The back-to-back LIGA MX champions couldn't take advantage of their advantage in Leg 1, allowing nine-man San Diego to defy the odds.

However, penalty kicks from Jesús Gallardo and Helinho afforded the Diablos Rojos two crucial away goals in the 3-2 defeat.