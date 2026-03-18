Tigres UANL vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati have a 3-0 aggregate lead over Mexican side Tigres UANL entering Leg 2 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series on Thursday evening.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Thursday, March 19 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Universitario | San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
The aggregate winner advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the series between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Seattle Sounders FC.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 4-1 aggregate vs. Forge FC (Canada)
Tigres have plenty of work to do in Leg 2 after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Cincinnati last week.
They landed just one of their 11 shots on target, and goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán made an uncharacteristic error on Cincy's first goal.
There's no shortage of firepower at Tigres' disposal, however, highlighted by the Argentine duo of World Cup winner Ángel Correa and midfielder Juan Brunetta.
Nonetheless, manager Guido Pizarro's side has suffered a dip in form and is in danger of an early CCC exit.
- Round One: 13-0 aggregate vs. O&M FC (Dominican Republic)
Cincinnati enjoyed arguably their best result of the season in Leg 1, with Kévin Denkey's brace and a Tom Barlow goal pacing the 3-0 victory at TQL Stadium.
Evander made a second-half substitute appearance as well, helping the Brazilian No. 10 move past an early-season hamstring injury.
To eliminate Tigres, Cincy will likely need big games from goalkeeper Roman Celentano and center back Miles Robinson. That duo was recently called up for the USMNT's March camp.
Watch for midfielder Pavel Bucha as well. He's set to join Czechia for UEFA World Cup Qualification Playoffs later this month.