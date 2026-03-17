How to Watch

Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

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MLSsoccer staff

Seattle Sounders FC carry a 3-0 aggregate lead over Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC before hosting Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series on Wednesday.

How to watch & stream

  • USA: FS1, TUDN
  • Canada: OneSoccer

When

Where

  • ONE Spokane Stadium | Spokane, Washington

The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between FC Cincinnati and Tigres UANL (Mexico).

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
  • Round One: Bye

Seattle have a three-goal cushion after last week's 3-0 victory at BC Place, putting the 2025 Leagues Cup champions in the driver's seat.

Paul Arriola set the stage with a brace, one year after suffering a torn ACL, and Paul Rothrock sealed the final scoreline with a 70th-minute strike.

Adding momentum for Seattle, they're fresh off a 1-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday. Rothrock scored off a Jesús Ferreira assist, and Andrew Thomas made seven saves behind a rotated backline.

Notably, Seattle will host this game in Spokane while grass is laid on Lumen Field ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Round One: 2-0 aggregate vs. CS Cartaginés (Costa Rica)

The Whitecaps are behind the eight ball after suffering a 3-0 defeat last week in Leg 1.

But there's hope within the squad of a memorable comeback, as they rolled to a 6-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on Sunday during MLS Matchday 4.

USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (1g/2a) was in fine form against Minnesota, while USMNT striker Brian White bagged a brace to co-lead the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (five goals).

It's a tall task for head coach Jesper Sørensen's squad, which made the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final. But don't count out Thomas Müller & Co. just yet, especially if their attack stays humming.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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