Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Seattle Sounders FC carry a 3-0 aggregate lead over Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC before hosting Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series on Wednesday.
How to watch & stream
- USA: FS1, TUDN
- Canada: OneSoccer
When
- Wednesday, March 18 | 11 pm ET/8 pm PT
Where
- ONE Spokane Stadium | Spokane, Washington
The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between FC Cincinnati and Tigres UANL (Mexico).
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: Bye
Seattle have a three-goal cushion after last week's 3-0 victory at BC Place, putting the 2025 Leagues Cup champions in the driver's seat.
Paul Arriola set the stage with a brace, one year after suffering a torn ACL, and Paul Rothrock sealed the final scoreline with a 70th-minute strike.
Adding momentum for Seattle, they're fresh off a 1-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday. Rothrock scored off a Jesús Ferreira assist, and Andrew Thomas made seven saves behind a rotated backline.
Notably, Seattle will host this game in Spokane while grass is laid on Lumen Field ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Round One: 2-0 aggregate vs. CS Cartaginés (Costa Rica)
The Whitecaps are behind the eight ball after suffering a 3-0 defeat last week in Leg 1.
But there's hope within the squad of a memorable comeback, as they rolled to a 6-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on Sunday during MLS Matchday 4.
USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (1g/2a) was in fine form against Minnesota, while USMNT striker Brian White bagged a brace to co-lead the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (five goals).
It's a tall task for head coach Jesper Sørensen's squad, which made the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final. But don't count out Thomas Müller & Co. just yet, especially if their attack stays humming.