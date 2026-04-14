Seattle Sounders vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Seattle Sounders FC face a 2-0 aggregate deficit when their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series with Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL concludes Wednesday at home.

Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner advances to the semifinals to face Nashville SC or Club América.

Round One: Bye

Bye Round of 16: 5-1 aggregate vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Seattle have an uphill climb at Lumen Field, as they'll need to win by at least three goals (four if Tigres score) to advance after last week's 2-0 loss in Mexico.

Of note: A 2-0 Seattle win would force extra time, after which penalty kicks could be required if there's no decisive tally.