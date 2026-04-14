Seattle Sounders vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Seattle Sounders FC face a 2-0 aggregate deficit when their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series with Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL concludes Wednesday at home.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, April 15 | 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
The aggregate winner advances to the semifinals to face Nashville SC or Club América.
Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: Bye
- Round of 16: 5-1 aggregate vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Seattle have an uphill climb at Lumen Field, as they'll need to win by at least three goals (four if Tigres score) to advance after last week's 2-0 loss in Mexico.
Of note: A 2-0 Seattle win would force extra time, after which penalty kicks could be required if there's no decisive tally.
The Sounders were outshot 23-4 in Leg 1, although a point-blank save from goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán on Paul Rothrock denied the Rave Green a valuable away goal.
- Round One: 4-1 aggregate vs. Forge FC (Canada)
- Round of 16: 5-4 aggregate vs. FC Cincinnati
Tigres took the initiative early at Estadio Universitario and got their reward in the second half, thanks to Ozziel Herrera's opening strike and a Jackson Ragen own goal.
Their lead could've been larger, had Ángel Correa not sent his penalty-kick shot over the crossbar on the verge of halftime.
Tigres are chasing their first CCC title since 2020. They've made three other finals over the last decade.