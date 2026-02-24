FC Cincinnati vs. O&M FC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati hold a 4-0 lead over Dominican Republic side O&M FC ahead of Wednesday's decisive Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner will face LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL next month in the Round of 16. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.

Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club

FC Cincinnati got their Concacaf Champions Cup run underway in style, cruising to a 4-0 away win in the Dominican Republic, thanks to goals from Tom Barlow, Kévin Denkey, and a brace from Ayoub Jabbari.

They kept the good times rolling on Saturday, following that up with a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United to kick off the 2026 MLS season.