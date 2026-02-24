LA Galaxy vs. Sporting San Miguelito: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The LA Galaxy host Sporting San Miguelito on Wednesday for Leg 2 of their Round One series in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, holding a narrow away-goals advantage after last week's 1-1 draw in Panama.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 25 | 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
The aggregate winner will face Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA next month in the Round of 16. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Leagues Cup third place
Thanks to a second-half strike from Joseph Paintsil, LA avoided an upset defeat in Leg 1. That also gave them an all-crucial away goal.
Then, in Sunday's MLS opener, João Klauss got in on the goalscoring action. The Brazilian striker, acquired this winter from St. Louis CITY SC, capitalized on Marco Reus' assist in a 1-1 draw with New York City FC.
Now, as the 2024 MLS Cup champions seek a rebound campaign, they're expected to advance past Sporting San Miguelito with a strong result.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup play-in winner
Sporting San Miguelito nearly defeated LA in Leg 1, though couldn't hold onto their 1-0 lead after Rodrigo Tello headed home in the 37th minute.
The Panamanian side will need a strong performance in Leg 2, knowing that a single away goal and a shutout books their Round-of-16 ticket.