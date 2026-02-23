LAFC vs. Real España: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

LAFC are in the driver's seat before hosting Leg 2 of their Round One series in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday night, holding a 6-1 lead over Honduran side Real España.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, Feb. 24 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
The aggregate winner will face Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense next month in the Round of 16. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club
LAFC dominated last week at the Estadio General Francisco Morazán, paced by superstars Denis Bouanga (hat trick) and Son Heung-Min (1g/3a).
The forwards then cruised in MLS action, leading a 3-0 win over defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF in Matchday 1's Walmart Saturday Showdown. Bouanga had 1g/1a, and Son added an assist in front of a historic opening-weekend crowd (75,673 fans).
David Martínez has also scored in LAFC's first two matches this year, helping spark their positive start under head coach Marc Dos Santos.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup semifinals
Real España got on the board in Leg 1 through midfielder Jack Jean-Baptiste.
However, the Honduran powerhouse had no answer for LAFC's high-powered attack and now faces slim odds of advancing.
Should LAFC extend their aggregate lead in Leg 2, it's all but over for Real España.