Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC are deadlocked at 0-0 in their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series heading into Wednesday's Leg 2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, March 18 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Inter Miami CF Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between the Philadelphia Union and Club América (Mexico).
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)
After cruising past Atlético Ottawa in Round One, Nashville played to a 0-0 draw against Miami at GEODIS Park in the first leg of this series.
Having not conceded at home, Nashville will feel confident that their attacking trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza can create chances in Fort Lauderdale.
Espinoza set up Mukhtar for the stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 win at the Columbus Crew on Saturday. It was the 25,000th regular-season goal in MLS history.
Meanwhile, Surridge has four goals in his first three MLS matches this year.
- Round One: Bye
Inter Miami are all in on winning the Concacaf Champions Cup and will fancy their chance of advancing at home.
The Herons will also have a fresh Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul for this elimination game.
The Argentine World Cup winners sat out Miami's 0-0 draw at Charlotte FC on Saturday, with head coach Javier Mascherano rotating his squad for the Matchday 4 fixture.
With Messi at the forefront, joined by blockbuster offseason arrival Germán Berterame and Mateo Silvetti, there's plenty of firepower for the Herons.