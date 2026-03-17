Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC are deadlocked at 0-0 in their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series heading into Wednesday's Leg 2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between the Philadelphia Union and Club América (Mexico).

Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)

After cruising past Atlético Ottawa in Round One, Nashville played to a 0-0 draw against Miami at GEODIS Park in the first leg of this series.

Having not conceded at home, Nashville will feel confident that their attacking trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza can create chances in Fort Lauderdale.

Espinoza set up Mukhtar for the stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 win at the Columbus Crew on Saturday. It was the 25,000th regular-season goal in MLS history.