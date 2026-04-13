Cruz Azul vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

LAFC have a 3-0 aggregate lead over LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul heading into Leg 2 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series Tuesday evening.

Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner advances to the semifinals to face LA Galaxy or Toluca CF.

Round One: 8-0 aggregate vs. Vancouver FC (Canada)

8-0 aggregate vs. Vancouver FC (Canada) Round of 16: 4-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Cruz Azul's backs are against the wall following a 3-0 road defeat in Leg 1, in which the reigning CCC champions couldn't get one past Hugo Lloris and the LAFC backline.

However, La Máquina boast a joint-record seven CCC titles and will almost certainly come out swinging from the opening whistle at Estadio Cuauhtémoc.