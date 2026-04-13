Cruz Azul vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

LAFC have a 3-0 aggregate lead over LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul heading into Leg 2 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series Tuesday evening.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, April 14 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Cuauhtémoc | Puebla City, Mexico
The aggregate winner advances to the semifinals to face LA Galaxy or Toluca CF.
Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 8-0 aggregate vs. Vancouver FC (Canada)
- Round of 16: 4-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
Cruz Azul's backs are against the wall following a 3-0 road defeat in Leg 1, in which the reigning CCC champions couldn't get one past Hugo Lloris and the LAFC backline.
However, La Máquina boast a joint-record seven CCC titles and will almost certainly come out swinging from the opening whistle at Estadio Cuauhtémoc.
They're second in the LIGA MX Clausura table with 28 points from 14 matches, and have top talents like José Paradela and Charly Rodríguez.
- Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)
- Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate vs. LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
LAFC took care of business in the series opener, giving them a comfortable cushion to work with during their Leg 2 visit to Mexico.
South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min got things going last week at BMO Stadium, before rising Venezuelan international David Martínez struck for a brace to give the Black & Gold even more breathing room.
LAFC rested most of their first-choice lineup over the weekend. As such, their unbeaten start ended on Matchday 7 with a 2-1 defeat at the Portland Timbers.