Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals: Which MLS teams are most likely to advance?

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup pressure cooker ramps up this week.
Four MLS teams have Leg 2 contests against LIGA MX teams: LAFC and Nashville SC head down to Mexico for Tuesday evening tests, while Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy return home Wednesday night.
The stakes are massive, to put it lightly.
The aggregate winners advance to the CCC semifinals, moving one step closer to the May 30 final that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. There are also regional bragging rights, prize money and historic rivalries on the line.
So, what awaits MLS teams? Let’s dive in – going from order of most likely to advance to least likely.
- Aggregate: 3-0 LAFC over Cruz Azul
- Leg 2: Tuesday, April 14 | 9 pm ET at Estadio Cuauhtémoc
LAFC are in the driver’s seat thanks to a commanding 3-0 win over Cruz Azul last week at BMO Stadium, led by a wonderful David Martínez brace and Son Heung-Min's sliding finish.
That prompted the Black & Gold to rotate heavily for their Saturday trip to the Portland Timbers. They suffered a 2-1 defeat as a result, ending their place atop the Supporters’ Shield and Western Conference standings, but odds are head coach Marc Dos Santos won’t fret too much given the bigger picture and emphasis on capturing the CCC title.
LAFC have fallen heartbreakingly short in this competition before, losing the 2020 and 2023 finals. Now, with a 3-0 aggregate lead in tow, and the likes of Son and Martínez well rested, the Black & Gold are favored to advance.
- Aggregate: 0-0 with Club América
- Leg 2: Tuesday, April 14 | 11:30 pm ET at Estadio Azteca
The good news: Nashville kept Club América off the board in Leg 1. The bad news: Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza were also kept quiet in the 0-0 draw at GEODIS Park.
Now, Nashville travel to Mexico City with clear marching orders. They will advance with a win or a draw, and crucially could pull ahead on away goals – much like they did in Leg 2 of the Round of 16 against Inter Miami CF.
B.J. Callaghan's side also stayed atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 2-1 win at Charlotte FC last weekend, and were able to rest several key starters.
- Aggregate: Down 2-0 vs. Tigres UANL
- Leg 2: Wednesday, April 15 | 11:30 pm ET at Lumen Field
Seattle face an uphill climb after Leg 1, losing 2-0 at Estadio Universitario via an Ozziel Herrera goal and a Jacksen Ragen own goal. Tigres' advantage could have been more lopsided, too, though Ángel Correa missed his penalty kick before halftime.
Now, the Sounders return home in search of a historic result. Head coach Brian Schmetzer's team should be well-rested after having a bye during MLS Matchday 7 last weekend.
Will Cristian Roldan & Co. meet the moment? Does Paul Rothrock provide a moment of magic? The 2022 CCC champions are down, but not out.
- Aggregate: Down 4-2 vs. Toluca CF
- Leg 2: Wednesday, April 15 | 9 pm ET at Dignity Health Sports Park
In Toluca, the Galaxy received arguably the toughest quarterfinal draw. And the back-to-back LIGA MX champions displayed their strength in Leg 1, riding a Paulinho hat trick to a commanding 4-2 victory.
However, LA have a lifeline with two away goals. They have Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus' efforts last week at Estadio Nemesio Diez to thank for that.
The Galaxy have momentum from MLS Matchday 7 as well, holding on for a 2-1 win at Austin FC behind goals from Maya Yoshida and Erik Thommy. That snapped a four-game winless streak in the league and will leave Greg Vanney's side confident they can complete a memorable comeback.