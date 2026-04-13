Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals: Which MLS teams are most likely to advance?

So, what awaits MLS teams? Let’s dive in – going from order of most likely to advance to least likely.

The aggregate winners advance to the CCC semifinals, moving one step closer to the May 30 final that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. There are also regional bragging rights, prize money and historic rivalries on the line.

Four MLS teams have Leg 2 contests against LIGA MX teams: LAFC and Nashville SC head down to Mexico for Tuesday evening tests, while Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy return home Wednesday night.

Aggregate: 3-0 LAFC over Cruz Azul

3-0 LAFC over Cruz Azul Leg 2: Tuesday, April 14 | 9 pm ET at Estadio Cuauhtémoc

LAFC are in the driver’s seat thanks to a commanding 3-0 win over Cruz Azul last week at BMO Stadium, led by a wonderful David Martínez brace and Son Heung-Min's sliding finish.

That prompted the Black & Gold to rotate heavily for their Saturday trip to the Portland Timbers. They suffered a 2-1 defeat as a result, ending their place atop the Supporters’ Shield and Western Conference standings, but odds are head coach Marc Dos Santos won’t fret too much given the bigger picture and emphasis on capturing the CCC title.