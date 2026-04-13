Club América vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Nashville head to Estadio Azteca in need of a historic result from their first-ever official visit to Mexico.

B.J. Callaghan's side would advance with a win or a draw by at least one goal. The latter scenario played out in the Round of 16, when the Coyotes eliminated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF with a 1-1 draw on the road following a scoreless deadlock in Leg 1.