Club América vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Nashville SC and LIGA MX powerhouse Club América have a 0-0 aggregate deadlock heading into Leg 2 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series on Tuesday evening.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, April 14 | 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Azteca | Mexico City, Mexico
The aggregate winner advances to the semifinals to face Seattle Sounders FC or Tigres UANL.
Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 2-1 aggregate vs. CD Olimpia (Honduras)
- Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs. Philadelphia Union
América will feel confident heading into Leg 2 at home, after grinding out a 0-0 draw during last week's series opener at GEODIS Park.
The seven-time CCC champs kept Nashville's Designated Player trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza relatively quiet. Meanwhile, USMNT winger Alejandro Zendejas had the best scoring opportunity for the visitors at the half-hour mark.
This Club América side is beatable, though. They're narrowly above the LIGA MX playoff line, sitting seventh in the Clausura table with 19 points.
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)
- Round of 16: 1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF
Nashville head to Estadio Azteca in need of a historic result from their first-ever official visit to Mexico.
B.J. Callaghan's side would advance with a win or a draw by at least one goal. The latter scenario played out in the Round of 16, when the Coyotes eliminated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF with a 1-1 draw on the road following a scoreless deadlock in Leg 1.
Nashville have a confident boost from Saturday's 2-1 win at Charlotte FC, too. Goals from Patrick Yazbek and Eddi Tagseth made the difference for a heavily rotated side.