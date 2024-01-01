As part of Greener Goals Week of Service, MLS and its clubs will join forces with adidas to promote ocean plastic waste recovery. In partnership with nonprofit Parley for the Oceans, MLS and adidas are developing an immersive educational experience dedicated to the understanding of marine environments and the co-creation of plastic waste solutions called the Parley Ocean School. Coming soon, adidas and MLS are offering fans the opportunity to attend the MLS/adidas Ocean School in Miami, Florida with a friend.