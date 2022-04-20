Philadelphia Union announce Greener Goals initiatives

Subaru Garden For Good Education (April 21)

Students from Chester Charter Scholars Academy will tour the "Garden for Good at Subaru Park.” They will learn about the sustainable benefits of the garden, while the Union’s partner, Hoffman Exterminators, will provide education on bugs that are good for the garden and let students release them into the planters. Each student will receive a basil plant to take home with them. The Garden for Good came to fruition at Subaru Park in 2020 as part of an initiative to combat local food insecurity during the pandemic. The garden is maintained by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Subaru employee volunteers and is Chester’s first sustainable and organic garden.