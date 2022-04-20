Greener Goals

Philadelphia Union announce Greener Goals initiatives

Philadelphia Union today announced their Greener Goals Initiatives in celebration of Earth Day on April 22, including a collaboration with One Tree Planted, in which the Philadelphia Union, in partnership with Subaru of America, will donate 25 trees for every Union goal scored during the course of the season. This includes the 11 goals scored thus far this season that equals 275 trees. The initiative will kick off with the Union’s front office staff planting an initial 25 mature trees at Eyre Park in Chester, Pa.

Philadelphia Union U-Serve Community Clean Up (April 19)

The Union, in partnership with Recycle Track Systems (RTS), will engage their front office staff and fans in a community cleanup of Chester, Pa. The cleanup will also count as a U-Serve volunteer opportunity. U-Serve, launched by the Union, in partnership with Bimbo Bakeries USA, in Dec. 2021, is a volunteer rewards program that allows fans to receive exclusive Union experiences and prizes in exchange for volunteer hours with local and national community partners. Enroll for U-Serve

Tree Planting Initiative (April 20)

In partnership with Subaru of America, Inc., the Union will donate 25 trees for every Union goal scored during the 2022 season. Thus far the Union have scored 11 goals, so the organization plans to plant 275 trees. The Union’s front office staff will begin the initiative by planting an initial 25 mature trees at Eyre Park in Chester, Pa.

Subaru Garden For Good Education (April 21)

Students from Chester Charter Scholars Academy will tour the "Garden for Good at Subaru Park.” They will learn about the sustainable benefits of the garden, while the Union’s partner, Hoffman Exterminators, will provide education on bugs that are good for the garden and let students release them into the planters. Each student will receive a basil plant to take home with them. The Garden for Good came to fruition at Subaru Park in 2020 as part of an initiative to combat local food insecurity during the pandemic. The garden is maintained by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Subaru employee volunteers and is Chester’s first sustainable and organic garden.

Sustainability Match (April 23)

Prior to the match on April 23, the Union will celebrate their official partnership with Green Mountain Energy (GME) by “flipping the switch” on renewable energy at Subaru Park. As previously announced, the multi-year agreement allows the nation’s longest-serving renewable energy provider to supply power to Subaru Park Stadium, Union Power Plant, and the team’s practice facility. The Union and GME are committed to working together on enhancing sustainability at Subaru Park.

Greener Goals Philadelphia Union

FC Cincinnati supports two local service projects for Greener Goals Week of Service
Colorado Rapids going green
Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022

FC Cincinnati supports two local service projects for Greener Goals Week of Service

Colorado Rapids going green

Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 

Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension
Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension
D.C. United's Hernan Losada OUT: Who is Next, What is Next for the Club?
D.C. United's Hernan Losada OUT: Who is Next, What is Next for the Club?
HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC | April 19, 2022
