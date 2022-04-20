Colorado Rapids going green

The Rapids will also host two theme nights in celebration of creating a greener environment in the month of April.

Projects for the 2022 season include planting trees, painting and picking up trash in local Denver parks such as Willow Basin Park, Lowry Park and Commons Park to further beautify and preserve the community.

During Greener Goals week, the Rapids staff will partner with the City & County of Denver and The Greenway Foundation to volunteer their time and give back to the local communities from April 18 to April 30.

In a collaborative effort to combine sport and service, promote goodwill within MLS markets and improve lives and communities at the grassroots level, the Colorado Rapids and MLS WORKS will conduct their annual League-wide Greener Goals Week of Service starting April 18.

Sustainability Night presented by adidas

To promote sustainability in our Colorado Rapids community, adidas will host their official adidas Give Back Clothing Drive on April 23 when the Burgundy Boys take on MLS newcomer, Charlotte FC.

Fans can drop off gently-used clothing to the adidas tent posted between Gates E and F at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park during the game and scan a QR code for an automatic entry for the chance to win a pair of Terrex hiking boots, a signed Class 5 jersey, and signed adidas match ball. Only two fans will be awarded a prize package each, so make sure to bring your donations on gameday!

Colorado Fourteeners Initiative x Sustainability Night