Colorado Rapids going green

In a collaborative effort to combine sport and service, promote goodwill within MLS markets and improve lives and communities at the grassroots level, the Colorado Rapids and MLS WORKS will conduct their annual League-wide Greener Goals Week of Service starting April 18.
During Greener Goals week, the Rapids staff will partner with the City & County of Denver and The Greenway Foundation to volunteer their time and give back to the local communities from April 18 to April 30.
Projects for the 2022 season include planting trees, painting and picking up trash in local Denver parks such as Willow Basin Park, Lowry Park and Commons Park to further beautify and preserve the community.
The Rapids will also host two theme nights in celebration of creating a greener environment in the month of April.
Sustainability Night presented by adidas
To promote sustainability in our Colorado Rapids community, adidas will host their official adidas Give Back Clothing Drive on April 23 when the Burgundy Boys take on MLS newcomer, Charlotte FC.
Fans can drop off gently-used clothing to the adidas tent posted between Gates E and F at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park during the game and scan a QR code for an automatic entry for the chance to win a pair of Terrex hiking boots, a signed Class 5 jersey, and signed adidas match ball. Only two fans will be awarded a prize package each, so make sure to bring your donations on gameday!
Colorado Fourteeners Initiative x Sustainability Night
In 2021, the Rapids launched the Class 5 kit in collaboration with the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, a local nonprofit that protects and preserves the natural integrity of Colorado’s “fourteeners”—mountain peaks above 14,000 feet. To commemorate Earth Day (April 22) this year, the Rapids have dubbed the April 23 matchup with Charlotte FC as Sustainability Night, when Robin Fraser's squad will trade out their iconic burgundy jerseys for Class 5 kits.