MLS All-Star Retail Takeover

MLS All-Star Retail Takeover

The official MLS All-Star retail takeover at Girl Tribe offers exclusive merchandise, limited-edition collections, and on-site customization throughout the week.

Get Ready for 2025 MLS All-Star Week!

Get Ready for 2025 MLS All-Star Week!

Shop official MLS All-Star merchandise all week at Soccer Celebration, The Westin Charlotte, Truist Field, and Bank of America Stadium.

MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration

MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration

Experience Soccer Celebration, a free, two-night festival packed with soccer-themed activities, live entertainment, player appearances, and watch parties for fans of all ages near downtown Charlotte.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Soccer’s future stars from the U.S. and Canada will face off in an East vs. West All-Star matchup.

MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase pres. by RBC Wealth Management

MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase pres. by RBC Wealth Management

Celebrate the Carolinas' community champions as MLS, RBC Wealth Management, and Black Players for Change recognize outstanding nonprofits and leaders at the fifth annual All-Star Community Awards in Charlotte.

MLS All-Star Community Day pres. by POWERADE

MLS All-Star Community Day pres. by POWERADE

The 2026 MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE celebrates the expansion of Charlotte FC's Greater Goals Next Level program with soccer, community activities, and family-friendly fun.

Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game with support from Coca-Cola and Goldfish

Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game with support from Coca-Cola and Goldfish

The 11th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities for an East vs. West exhibition celebrating inclusion through soccer.

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

The 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T returns with five individual competitions showcasing the league's top talent, plus a thrilling MLS vs. LIGA MX relay showdown.

2026 MLS All-Star Game pres. by Chime

2026 MLS All-Star Game pres. by Chime

Watch North America's best soccer stars collide as the MLS All-Stars take on LIGA MX in Charlotte's premier celebration of our beautiful game.