MLS All-Star Retail Takeover
The official MLS All-Star retail takeover at Girl Tribe offers exclusive merchandise, limited-edition collections, and on-site customization throughout the week.
The official MLS All-Star retail takeover at Girl Tribe offers exclusive merchandise, limited-edition collections, and on-site customization throughout the week.
Shop official MLS All-Star merchandise all week at Soccer Celebration, The Westin Charlotte, Truist Field, and Bank of America Stadium.
Experience Soccer Celebration, a free, two-night festival packed with soccer-themed activities, live entertainment, player appearances, and watch parties for fans of all ages near downtown Charlotte.
Soccer’s future stars from the U.S. and Canada will face off in an East vs. West All-Star matchup.
Celebrate the Carolinas' community champions as MLS, RBC Wealth Management, and Black Players for Change recognize outstanding nonprofits and leaders at the fifth annual All-Star Community Awards in Charlotte.
The 2026 MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE celebrates the expansion of Charlotte FC's Greater Goals Next Level program with soccer, community activities, and family-friendly fun.
The 11th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities for an East vs. West exhibition celebrating inclusion through soccer.
The 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T returns with five individual competitions showcasing the league's top talent, plus a thrilling MLS vs. LIGA MX relay showdown.
Watch North America's best soccer stars collide as the MLS All-Stars take on LIGA MX in Charlotte's premier celebration of our beautiful game.