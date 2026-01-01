  • When: Wednesday, July 29th
  • Where: Mecklenburg Country Sportsplex - 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC
  • Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM ET
  • Admission: Free and open to the public
  • Watch: Click here or view below

MLS and Special Olympics are proud to host the 11th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game with support from Coca-Cola and Goldfish. 11-person teams are comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified Partners). An East vs West exhibition match showcases the talents and abilities of Unified players and fosters an atmosphere of social inclusion.

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All-Star Week Event Guide

All-Star Week Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2026 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Charlotte.