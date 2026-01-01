The 2026 MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE will highlight the continued growth of local youth development initiatives and create pathways for the next generation through sport, mentorship, and access to new experiences.

Designed to inspire and engage with the Charlotte community, the day will feature soccer clinics, a 5v5 tournament, community resource booths, and special giveaways for participating youth. Community Day will bring together local organizations, partners, and All-Star guests in celebration of Charlotte’s future - on and off the field