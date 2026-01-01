When: Monday, July 27th

Monday, July 27th Where: Carolina Theater - 230 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Carolina Theater - 230 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202 Time: 5:30 – 7:30 PM ET

5:30 – 7:30 PM ET Watch: Click here or view below

MLS, RBC Wealth Management and Black Players for Change (BPC) will host the 5th annual All-Star event celebrating non-profit organizations and their leaders who demonstrate innovative approaches to serving individuals and communities with the greatest need across the Carolinas.

Fans throughout the region nominated various organizations that focus on literacy, physical and mental wellness, and ensuring access to meals and other essentials throughout the region. This year’s heroes will be celebrated at the historic venue in Charlotte.