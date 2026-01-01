  • When: Monday, July 27th
  • Where: Carolina Theater  - 230 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
  • Time: 5:30 – 7:30 PM ET
  • Watch: Click here or view below

MLS, RBC Wealth Management and Black Players for Change (BPC) will host the 5th annual All-Star event celebrating non-profit organizations and their leaders who demonstrate innovative approaches to serving individuals and communities with the greatest need across the Carolinas.

Fans throughout the region nominated various organizations that focus on literacy, physical and mental wellness, and ensuring access to meals and other essentials throughout the region. This year’s heroes will be celebrated at the historic venue in Charlotte.

More information about the 2026 Hometown Heroes can be found here.

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All-Star Week Event Guide

All-Star Week Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2026 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Charlotte.