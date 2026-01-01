The 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T brings MLS and Liga MX stars together for five action-packed competitions, with a champion crowned in each event.
Throughout the night, returning champions defend their titles, records are put to the test, and new stars emerge—creating memorable moments and raising the stakes with every competition.
It all builds to the Skills Challenge Relay, where both leagues race through a multi-skill course in one final, high-speed showdown to close the night.
Schedule of Events
- 6:50 PM: Player Warmups Begin
- 7:30 PM: Event Starts
- 7:40 PM: Shooting
- 7:55 PM: Passing
- 8:15 PM: Goalie Wars
- 8:30 PM: Crossbar
- 8:55 PM: Relay
- 8:58 PM: Check Presentation
- 9:00 PM: End of Event
Note: Times listed above are approximate and are subject to change.
- Total Heats: 5
- Total Competitors: 5
Players will take turns racing against the clock to hit as many scoring targets as possible in 60 seconds. The competitor with the highest score wins the challenge and is crowned the 2026 Shooting Challenge Champion.
If anyone breaks Evander’s 72-point record, he gets one final round to take it back.
Order of Competitors:
- FaZe Rug
- Thomas Müller
- Richard Ledezma
- Petar Musa
- José Paradela
- *Evander
Note: Evander will only shoot if a competitor breaks his record of 72 points for a chance to take back his record, however, cannot win the competition.
- Total Rounds: 4
- 2 MLS Goalkeepers
- 1 LIGA MX Goalkeeper
- 2 MLS NEXT PRO Goalkeepers
- Round Details
- Play in round: Will Mackay vs. Pedro Cruz
- Semifinal 1: Matt Freese vs. Maxime Crépeau
- Semifinal 2: Play in winner vs. Keylor Navas
- Final: SF1 Winner vs. SF2 Winner
Goalkeepers will go head-to-head, firing shots at one another while protecting their own net. Each matchup lasts 90 seconds, with every goal counting and one Bonus Ball available for double points. The keeper with the highest score advances until one is crowned the Goalie Wars Champion.
- Total Competitors: 6
- Total Heats: 5
- Heat 1: Tim Ream vs. Elias Montiel
- Heat 2: Carles Gil vs. Carlos Rodríguez
- Heat 3: Son Heung-min vs. Danny Ramirez
- Semifinal: 2nd fastest winning heat time vs. 3rd fastest winning heat time
- Final: Fastest winning heat time vs SF winner
Players will go head-to-head in a race to complete their four passing targets. Once those are cleared, the center target comes into play—and the first player to hit it wins the heat. Six competitors will battle through elimination rounds, a semifinal, and a final to crown the 2026 Passing Challenge Champion.
- Total Heats: 7
- Total Competitors: 8
- Quarterfinal 1: Celine Dept vs. Brian Rodríguez
- Quarterfinal 2: Evander vs. Chad Ochocinco
- Quarterfinal 3: Zavier Gozo vs. Fernando Gorrarian
- Quarterfinal 4: Bruno Méndez vs. Edouard Nys
- Semifinal 1: QF1 Winner vs. QF2 Winner
- Semifinal 2: QF2 Winner vs. QF4 Winner
- Final: SF1 Winner vs. SF 2 Winner
Players will go head-to-head in a race to strike the crossbar three times. The first to land all three hits wins the heat and advances. The last player standing is crowned the 2026 Crossbar Challenge Champion.
- Total Players: 8 per team
- MLS Relay Assignments
- Start of Relay & Crossbar: Evander
- Shooting: Gozo
- Shooting: Son
- Passing: Freese
- Passing: Musa
- Finesse: Müller
- Finesse: Gil
- Crossbar: Ream
- MLS Relay Assignments
The night ends with MLS and Liga MX racing through five high-pressure stations testing control, shooting, passing, finesse, and finishing. Teams must carry the baton ball through every challenge, with the entire competition coming down to one final crossbar strike. The fastest team is crowned the Skills Challenge Relay Champion.
About KultureCity
MLS is partnering with KultureCity during All-Star Week to make events Sensory Inclusive™ by offering Sensory Bags that will be available at Truist Field for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T as well as Bank of America Stadium for the MLS All-Star Game. KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting for inclusion and acceptance of all individuals. KultureCity advocates for those with sensory needs such as autism and PTSD, just to name a few. KultureCity provides training and equipment to public and private spaces to create an inclusive experience for everyone to fight against social isolation.