  • When: Wednesday, July 29th
  • Where: Bank of America Stadium
  • Time: 8 PM ET
  • Admission: Buy tickets here
  • Watch: Watch on Apple TV here

North America’s biggest soccer event arrives in Charlotte as MLS All-Stars take on the best from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX. This highly anticipated match will unite soccer fans from across the continent as a celebration of the sport’s energy, culture, and star power.

About KultureCity
MLS is partnering with KultureCity during All-Star Week to make events Sensory Inclusive™ by offering Sensory Bags that will be available at Truist Field for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T as well as Bank of America Stadium for the MLS All-Star Game. KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting for inclusion and acceptance of all individuals. KultureCity advocates for those with sensory needs such as autism and PTSD, just to name a few. KultureCity provides training and equipment to public and private spaces to create an inclusive experience for everyone to fight against social isolation.

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All-Star Week Event Guide

All-Star Week Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2026 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Charlotte.