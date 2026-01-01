About KultureCity MLS is partnering with KultureCity during All-Star Week to make events Sensory Inclusive™ by offering Sensory Bags that will be available at Truist Field for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T as well as Bank of America Stadium for the MLS All-Star Game. KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting for inclusion and acceptance of all individuals. KultureCity advocates for those with sensory needs such as autism and PTSD, just to name a few. KultureCity provides training and equipment to public and private spaces to create an inclusive experience for everyone to fight against social isolation.

Soccer Celebration is a free two-night fan festival featuring interactive fan zones, live music, games, player appearances, free giveaways, and MLS match watch parties. Fans of all ages can experience soccer culture in an electric, festival-style environment steps from downtown Charlotte. Free and open to the public.

The MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration Watch Party presented by The Home Depot transforms Saturday night's New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC match into an immersive fan experience. From 6:30–8:30 p.m., guests can gather to watch the match while enjoying interactive programming, giveaways, and family-friendly activities that bring the energy of MLS All-Star Week to life.

Coca-Cola® will host the 7th annual Beats, Cleats and Eats experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport’s fans. Featuring refreshments and ice cream floats in partnership with Cook Out, the event will feature a free musical performance by Natasha Bedingfield on Saturday, July 25 at 9:00 p.m.

Allstate: Allstate, the presenting partner of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, will offer 44 of the top young players in North America a unique opportunity to compete in an East vs. West match at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Monday, July 27 at 7:30pm ET. The free event includes Player Meet & Greets with Charlotte FC Homegrown players, Nimfasha Berchimas and Aron John, local food trucks, music, games, and more. Fans can pre-register for free tickets at enroll.wicketsoft.com/nextasg.

AT&T: As presenting partner of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, AT&T will host 10 All-Stars from both MLS and LIGA MX as they compete in five different skills challenges on Tuesday, July 28. AT&T will have a strong presence throughout the day, including during the Shooting and Relay Race competitions this year. Fans can also visit AT&T at MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, where they can enjoy a refreshing treat and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes. AT&T’s on-site activation will feature special appearances from soccer legends and current stars, including MLS Great Landon Donovan on July 25 from 5–6:30 p.m. local time. On July 26, Charlotte FC’s Brandt Bronico will appear from 4–5:30 p.m., followed by Charlotte FC player and USMNT captain Tim Ream from 5:45–7:15 p.m. local time.

Audi: At Soccer Celebration, fans can get behind the wheel with test drives of the Audi Q3, SQ5, and Q5 vehicles. They’ll also have the chance to snap memorable photos with the R26 Formula 1 show car, a fully wrapped MLS All-Star–themed 2026 RS 6 Avant, and Audi Ring Swing. Attendees of Soccer Celebration can enter for a chance to win a signed 2026 MLS All-Star jersey through an exclusive sweepstakes. Plus, Audi will be offering a variety of branded giveaways throughout the event.

Campbell Snacks: In partnership with Coca Cola, The Campbell’s Company will sample products from Kettle Brand®, Snyder’s of Hanover® Late July®, Cape Cod®, Snack Factory®, Lance®, and Pepperidge Farm® at Soccer Celebration. In partnership with Caterpillar, Goldfish® will integrate and sample product into their Soccer Celebration footprint.

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar will once again be part of this year’s Soccer Celebration! Swing by the Caterpillar booth for photo opportunities with Cat® equipment, interactive soccer challenges, exclusive giveaways, and appearances from MLS Greats, including Cobi Jones on Saturday, July 25, from 4:15–5:45 p.m. and Tim Ream on Sunday, July 26, from 4:30–5:30 p.m.

CELSIUS: CELSIUS will return to MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration to sample new product offerings, including soccer-themed Electric Vibe. Be sure to stop by the CELSIUS activation for photo booth opportunities, soccer challenges and a chance for special giveaways and discounts.

Chime: As presenting sponsor of the MLS All-Star Game, Chime will be central to programming all week, culminating in the main event on July 29th. Be sure to also visit Chime at MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration to win unique MLS All-Star themed giveaways and take a refreshing escape from the summertime heat. The activation will also feature an appearance by MLS Great Cobi Jones on Saturday, July 25, from 6:00–7:30 PM, followed by appearances on Sunday from Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood (4:00–5:00 PM) and Pep Biel (6:00–7:00 PM).

Coca-Cola®: As part of MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, Coca-Cola® will host the 7th annual Beats, Cleats and Eats experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport’s fans. Come by for free ice-cold Coca-Cola refreshments, Coca-Cola ice cream floats in partnership with Cook Out, collectible pins, snacks, and giveaways. The event will feature a musical performance by Natasha Bedingfield on Saturday, July 25 at 9:00pm. Admission is free.

Continental Tire: Returning to Soccer Celebration, the Continental Tire pod will be in Charlotte! Fans can register for a limited edition, co-branded MLS All-Star scarf designed by Soles by Sir. Continental Tire will also feature an onsite photo experience and an interactive Supporters drum.

Discount Tire: Through its United by Passion campaign, Discount Tire is celebrating the fans who bring the beautiful game to life during MLS All-Star Weekend. Supporters are invited to become part of a collaborative art experience by helping color a custom, soccer-inspired mural created by a local artist. Every contribution represents the shared passion, creativity, and community that connect fans across the sport. As a thank-you for participating, fans will have the opportunity to receive limited-edition Discount Tire collectibles while supplies last.

DoorDash: DoorDash will deliver an immersive fan experience, bringing to life a series of interactive activations. Fans can showcase their team spirit at the face painting station and create a personalized keepsake at the Bag Lab customization station, where co-branded tote bags can be customized with a variety of soccer-inspired patches. DoorDash will also host a specialty non-alcoholic bar, where fans will receive a complimentary first mocktail, choosing from three signature alcohol-free beverages.

Jameson: As the Official Whiskey of MLS, Jameson Irish Whiskey® will serve soccer-inspired cocktails, including their signature Jameson, Ginger & Lime, at their bar, along with a variety of interactive soccer games and Jameson-branded photo moments, and player appearances. Jameson will also be the presenting partner of MLS All-Star Gameday Hospitality.

Michelob Ultra: As the official beer sponsor of MLS, Michelob ULTRA will be providing fans with the opportunity to drink ice-cold Michelob ULTRA and Michelob ULTRA Zeros in a shaded, cool area with cobranded giveaways and an MLS Great. Additionally, two lucky fans over the weekend will be selected to participate in Michelob ULTRA’s “Play You for an ULTRA” competition at the Game on July 29th, with the opportunity to win free beer for a year!

P&G: Procter & Gamble (P&G) and its brands will be on-site at the MLS All-Star Game and its associated events, including the MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. Febreze will bring a fresh presence to MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration with a large-scale footprint inspired by a soccer boot room and full-size product giveaways, and P&G will also have a multi-brand footprint where fans can engage with an interactive game, get custom photos, and receive multiple product giveaways. Returning for their fifth year, P&G is an official partner of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge with P&G brands having a presence during the competition including Gillette on Crossbar, Dawn on Passing and Old Spice on Goalie Wars. Additionally, familiar fan favorite Swaggy Spice (Old Spice) will be in attendance to create excitement with the crowd.

POWERADE: In addition to product sampling POWERADE and soccer games at Soccer Celebration, POWERADE is the presenting partner of the MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE on Tuesday, July 28th from 8:30am – 12:30pm at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Rooted in POWERADE’s commitment to fueling the next generation of athletes, the event will welcome local youth and community organizations for a day of soccer programming, wellness-focused activities, and more! POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes vs the leading sports drink.