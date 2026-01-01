  • When: Monday, July 27th
  • Where: Mecklenburg Country Sportsplex - 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105
  • Time: Gates open at 6 PM ET; Kickoff at 7:30 PM
  • Admission: Free, registration required 
  • Watch: Click here or view below

Soccer’s future stars from the U.S. and Canada will face off in an East vs. West All-Star matchup as 44 of the best youth players in North America will compete against one another at McKlenburg County Sportsplex on Monday night. The match will also stream live on MLS’ YouTube channel.

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All-Star Week Event Guide

All-Star Week Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2026 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Charlotte.