- When: Monday, July 27th
- Where: Mecklenburg Country Sportsplex - 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105
- Time: Gates open at 6 PM ET; Kickoff at 7:30 PM
- Admission: Free, registration required
- Register here
- Watch: Click here or view below
Soccer’s future stars from the U.S. and Canada will face off in an East vs. West All-Star matchup as 44 of the best youth players in North America will compete against one another at McKlenburg County Sportsplex on Monday night. The match will also stream live on MLS’ YouTube channel.